Wednesday, June 7
Photos: Duluth East celebrates class of 2023
East has 342 graduates this spring.
Graduate Brooke Lood turns her tassel during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
Today at 10:31 PM
Teachers and staff line the hallway to greet graduating students during the Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Class speaker Saige Mattson addresses her classmates during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Austan Orvedahl hitches a ride with Rocco Paulson during the recessional of the Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Duluth East instructor Kimberly Olson hugs graduate Regan Rashid during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Graduates fill the floor of the arena during the Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Graduates watch classmates receive diplomas during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Graduate Emma Bashaw displays her diploma during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
