99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Duluth East celebrates class of 2023

East has 342 graduates this spring.

high school students attend graduation
Graduate Brooke Lood turns her tassel during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
Today at 10:31 PM
high school students attend graduation
Teachers and staff line the hallway to greet graduating students during the Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students attend graduation
Class speaker Saige Mattson addresses her classmates during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students attend graduation
Austan Orvedahl hitches a ride with Rocco Paulson during the recessional of the Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students attend graduation
Duluth East instructor Kimberly Olson hugs graduate Regan Rashid during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students attend graduation
Graduates fill the floor of the arena during the Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students attend graduation
Graduates watch classmates receive diplomas during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students attend graduation
Graduate Emma Bashaw displays her diploma during Duluth East commencement at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for June 7, 2023
June 07, 2023 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth grain elevator reopens to ship traffic
June 07, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Public Schools' Academic Excellence Online 2023 Graduation
Local
About 180 earn degrees from Duluth-area alternative, online schools
June 07, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Player looks at ball after he hit it.
Prep
Prep baseball: Henke’s walk-off sends Grand Rapids back to state tournament
June 07, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
BWCAW
Northland Outdoors
Judge allows towboats to continue, for now, in Boundary Waters
June 07, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
A bald young girl dressed in Evsie overalls, tank and boots.
Business
Maurices tween brand seeks brand ambassadors
June 07, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Runners get near finish line.
Prep
Prep boys track and field: Last second change ends in fourth-place finish for Superior’s Darrel James
June 07, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb