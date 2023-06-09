99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Denfeld celebrates its graduates

Hunters recognized about 170 graduates during commencement Thursday night.

high school students participate in commencement
Class speaker Sariyah Crawford gestures while talking during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
Today at 10:17 PM
high school students participate in commencement
Corbin Dickey changed his headgear while walking across the stage during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students participate in commencement
Kaylea Guddeck walks across the stage during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students participate in commencement
Graduate Ava Anderson receives a hug from a faculty member during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students participate in commencement
Graduates fill the front rows of the auditorium during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students participate in commencement
Class speaker Margaret Duncan gestures while addressing her classmates during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students participate in commencement
Senior class advisor Adair Ballavance speaks during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth. Ballavance is retiring at the conclusion of the school year.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school students participate in commencement
Brayden Rock watches his classmates during the processional at commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
