Thursday, June 8
News
Local
Photos: Denfeld celebrates its graduates
Hunters recognized about 170 graduates during commencement Thursday night.
Class speaker Sariyah Crawford gestures while talking during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
Today at 10:17 PM
Corbin Dickey changed his headgear while walking across the stage during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Kaylea Guddeck walks across the stage during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Graduate Ava Anderson receives a hug from a faculty member during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Graduates fill the front rows of the auditorium during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Class speaker Margaret Duncan gestures while addressing her classmates during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Senior class advisor Adair Ballavance speaks during commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth. Ballavance is retiring at the conclusion of the school year.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Brayden Rock watches his classmates during the processional at commencement ceremonies at the Denfeld Auditorium on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Get Local
