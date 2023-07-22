6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Coyote lounges around Superior

The canine took advantage of the mild weather Thursday morning.

Coyote yawns as it walks through grass.
A coyote yawns while walking away after resting in the grass near Barker’s Island in Superior on Thursday morning.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — On a lazy Thursday morning, a lone coyote watched the world go by from the grassy area off Marina Drive between East Second Street and Barker’s Island.

After lounging in the grass for a while, the coyote stretched, yawned and slowly wandered over toward the road construction on South Marina Drive.

Coyote stands near road.
A coyote keeps an eye on construction as a car drives by.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, coyotes primarily eat small rodents and rabbits. They may attack and kill small pets, but attacks on humans are very rare.

Coyotes may be hunted year-round in Wisconsin with a license, but the trapping season is restricted. Trapping and hunting of coyotes on private property , however, is legal year-round in Wisconsin without a license.

Coyote sits in the grass.
A coyote lounges in the grass.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

People often confuse coyotes and wolves. Coyotes have a pointed snout and large, pointed ears, are typically 25-45 pounds and 3.5-4.5 feet long from nose to tail. Their fur can be gray, red, blond, black or tawny. Wolves have rounded ears, a "blocky" snout and are normally 50-100 pounds and 5-6 feet long. Their coats are usually buff-colored, with areas of gray and black.

Coyote walks near construction site.
A coyote walks near the Osaugie Trail, watching construction on South Marina Drive.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
