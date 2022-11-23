SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: CHUM hands out Thanksgiving meal boxes

The Duluth food shelf distributed 300 meals total Monday and Wednesday.

Man handing box of food to another.
CHUM employee Christian Garden brings Stephen Ferguson a box containing the food for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner outside of CHUM in Duluth on Wednesday. “It helps a whole lot,” Ferguson said of the food. CHUM distributed 200 free Thanksgiving boxes on Wednesday and another 100 on Monday.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Steve Kuchera
By Steve Kuchera
November 23, 2022 04:48 PM
Woman checking boxes of food.
CHUM volunteer Julie Larson-Williams checks Thanksgiving boxes Wednesday.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Two man handling boxes of food.
CHUM employee Christian Garden grabs a Thanksgiving box to hand out while volunteer Paul Dahl moves another down the line inside CHUM on Wednesday.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Steve Kuchera
By Steve Kuchera
Steve Kuchera is a retired Duluth News Tribune photographer.
