News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Christmas City of the North Parade ushers in holiday season

The David Tomassoni family served as grand marshals of the annual parade in the late state senator's absence.

Christmas parade on Superior Street downtown Duluth
Dancers from Stacey’s Studio of Dance Education perform during the Christmas City of the North Parade near Fitger’s along Superior Street on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
November 18, 2022 09:58 PM
2022 Christmas City of the North
Neenah Saiki waits for the Christmas City of the North Parade to begin Friday outside the Fitger's Brewery Complex in Duluth.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
2022 Christmas City of the North
Members of the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldog Marching Band walk in the Christmas City of the North Parade on Friday in Duluth.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Christmas parade on Superior Street downtown Duluth
Willow Wiswell, 4, of Biwabik, wears her father’s gloves while watching the Christmas City of the North Parade near Fitger’s along Superior Street on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
2022 Christmas City of the North
The family of former state Sen. David Tomassoni were grand marshals of the Christmas City of the North Parade on Friday.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Christmas parade on Superior Street downtown Duluth
Members of the East High School marching band perform during the Christmas City of the North Parade near Fitger’s along Superior Street on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
2022 Christmas City of the North
Members of the 148th Air National Guard march in the Christmas City of the North parade on Friday.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Christmas parade on Superior Street downtown Duluth
The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man towers over a modern version of Ecto-1, the car from the Ghostbusters series of movies, during the Christmas City of the North Parade near Fitger’s along Superior Street on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Christmas parade on Superior Street downtown Duluth
The Grinch waves to spectators from the Bentleyville float during the Christmas City of the North Parade near Fitger’s along Superior Street on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
