Photos and video: Warm weather brings crowds to Canal Park

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Independence Day on Tuesday.

Man and woman sit along the lakewalk looking over the lake and lighthouse
People sit on a rock along the Lakewalk in Duluth's Canal Park while crowds visit the lighthouse Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Today at 3:17 PM
Dozens of people walk along pier towards lighthouse.
Dozens of people walk to and from the Duluth Harbor's North Pier Lighthouse.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Aerial view of boats waiting in front of lift bridge
Aerial view of several boats waiting in the Duluth harbor for the Aerial Lift Bridge to let them through.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
People enjoying the nice weather along the lakewalk
Crowds of people enjoy the warm weather at the Lakewalk in Canal Park.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Crowds of people walk along harbor
Crowds of people came to see the Aerial Lift Bridge on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
An aerial view of multiple boats passing underneath the lift bridge
An aerial view of boats crossing under the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Families and children play in the water along the lakewalk
Adults and children enjoy the nice weather on a rocky shore off the Lakewalk.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
People enjoying the sunny weather near the lift bridge
Many people visit the Aerial Lift Bridge to enjoy the nice weather Monday. Some walk along the harbor while others relax on the benches.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Teenagers walk on top of large rocks along lakewalk
Young people walk on top of the rocks along the Lakewalk.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Several people walk along the lakewalk
People soak in the sun along the Lakewalk.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Many people visit lighthouse and watch a sail boat pass by
Dozens of people visit the North Pier Lighthouse as a sailboat passes.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Sailboat on Lake Superior
A small boat sails on Lake Superior.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
