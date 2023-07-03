Get local news 24/7.
Monday, July 3
News
Local
Photos and video: Warm weather brings crowds to Canal Park
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Independence Day on Tuesday.
People sit on a rock along the Lakewalk in Duluth's Canal Park while crowds visit the lighthouse Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
By
Wyatt Buckner
Today at 3:17 PM
Dozens of people walk to and from the Duluth Harbor's North Pier Lighthouse.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Aerial view of several boats waiting in the Duluth harbor for the Aerial Lift Bridge to let them through.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Crowds of people enjoy the warm weather at the Lakewalk in Canal Park.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Crowds of people came to see the Aerial Lift Bridge on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
An aerial view of boats crossing under the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Adults and children enjoy the nice weather on a rocky shore off the Lakewalk.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Many people visit the Aerial Lift Bridge to enjoy the nice weather Monday. Some walk along the harbor while others relax on the benches.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Young people walk on top of the rocks along the Lakewalk.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
People soak in the sun along the Lakewalk.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Dozens of people visit the North Pier Lighthouse as a sailboat passes.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
A small boat sails on Lake Superior.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
By
Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
