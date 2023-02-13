Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Also in today’s episode, a Duluth man is arrested in a shots-fired incident, and more.

The suspect, who was believed to be experiencing mental health issues, faces charges including attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The funding will be used for recruiting area Indigenous students to join a new Master of Science program with tracks for health sciences and biomedical research.

Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.

Photos and video: UMD students sell Valentine's Day treats made in their chocolate lab The chocolate sale continues Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the engineering building at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.