Photos and video: UMD students sell Valentine's Day treats made in their chocolate lab

The chocolate sale continues Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the engineering building at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Woman hands customer bags of chocolate.
Senior Hebah Alzahlaf, right, hands bags of Valentine's Day themed chocolates to a customer in the engineering building at the University of Minnesota Duluth on Monday. The fair trade treats were hand-made by chemical engineering students studying scientific concepts through chocolate-making. The sale continues Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the engineering building.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
February 13, 2023 04:31 PM
Bags of chocolate.
Bags of chocolates made by students in the UMD chocolate club with attached 'thank you' on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Woman looks over bags of chocolate.
Hebah Alzahlaf, right, looks over the chocolates prepared for sale.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Chocolate molds.
Chocolates made by UMD students rest in molds, waiting to be moved to a refrigerator to harden before being sold the second day of the sale.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Heart shaped chocolate molds.
Chocolates made by UMD students rest in heart shaped molds.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Woman puts together bags for chocolates.
Heidi Herrmann prepares more packages for the next batch of chocolates for the UMD chocolate club sale.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Man places chocolate molds into refrigerator.
Ian Keller places the chocolate molds into the refrigerator.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Two women help costumer with purchasing chocolates.
Hebah Alzahlaf, middle, and Heidi Herrmann help a customer with purchasing chocolates.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

