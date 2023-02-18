99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos and video: Twiggy, trout among attractions at Duluth Sport Show

The 56th annual event at the DECC started Thursday and wraps up Sunday.

A squirrel water skiing behind a remote control boat
"Twiggy No. 11" water skis behind a remote control boat during the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
February 17, 2023 09:25 PM

DULUTH — It's all things outdoors, indoors, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center as people flock to the 56th annual Duluth Sport Show.

The Duluth Sport Show features vendors, exhibits, presentations and performances. The event includes gear and items for hunting, fishing, boating, camping, travel and more. Visitors can also try their luck in the trout tank and see Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel. Multiple squirrels portray Twiggy, which has entertained people for over 40 years.

For more on the Duluth Sport Show, visit duluthsportshow.com .

Boy catching a fish from a live trout pond exhibit
Aiden Cole, 13, of Barron, Wisconsin, catches a trout while fishing in the live trout pond exhibit during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Vendors and booths at the Duluth Sport Show.
Vistitors check out vendors and booths inside of the arena at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Squirrel kisses a man on the nose
Chuck Best receives a kiss on the nose from one of the squirrels before the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday. Best is one of the squirrel trainers.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Boy catches a fish in a live trout pond exhibit
Aiden Cole, 13, of Barron, Wisconsin, catches a trout while fishing in the live trout pond exhibit during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man assists another man with a purchase
Matthew Anderson, of Minneapolis, center, stands in the Go Athletics booth and assists Jeff Mattson, of Walker, right, with a purchase during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People browsing fishing rods at the Duluth Sport Show
Visitors browse the selection of fishing rods available for purchase in the arena at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show as seen Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Woman sitting inside of a pontoon boat at the Duluth Sport Show
Pam Rouleau, of Duluth, sits inside of a pontoon boat on display during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A squirrel water skiing at the Duluth Sport Show
"Twiggy No. 11" water skis behind a remote control boat during the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday. The squirrels wear life jackets to help promote water safety.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man wearing a special squirrel-inspired life jacket
Mark Summers, of Duluth, smiles while wearing a squirrel-inspired life jacket during during the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday. Summers was selected from the audience for a demonstration.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A squirrel water skiing at the Duluth Sport Show
"Twiggy No. 10" water skis behind a remote control boat during the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Husband and wife laughing and sitting
Greg and Joanne Buss, of Hibbing, share a laugh while sitting on a platform during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man and woman holding two squirrels
Chuck Best, left, and Toni Tedesco, trainers for the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel show, hold two squirrels that were part of the performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
