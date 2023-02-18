Photos and video: Twiggy, trout among attractions at Duluth Sport Show

DULUTH — It's all things outdoors, indoors, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center as people flock to the 56th annual Duluth Sport Show.

The Duluth Sport Show features vendors, exhibits, presentations and performances. The event includes gear and items for hunting, fishing, boating, camping, travel and more. Visitors can also try their luck in the trout tank and see Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel. Multiple squirrels portray Twiggy, which has entertained people for over 40 years.

For more on the Duluth Sport Show, visit duluthsportshow.com .

Aiden Cole, 13, of Barron, Wisconsin, catches a trout while fishing in the live trout pond exhibit during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Vistitors check out vendors and booths inside of the arena at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Chuck Best receives a kiss on the nose from one of the squirrels before the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday. Best is one of the squirrel trainers. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Aiden Cole, 13, of Barron, Wisconsin, catches a trout while fishing in the live trout pond exhibit during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Matthew Anderson, of Minneapolis, center, stands in the Go Athletics booth and assists Jeff Mattson, of Walker, right, with a purchase during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Visitors browse the selection of fishing rods available for purchase in the arena at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show as seen Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Pam Rouleau, of Duluth, sits inside of a pontoon boat on display during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"Twiggy No. 11" water skis behind a remote control boat during the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday. The squirrels wear life jackets to help promote water safety. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Mark Summers, of Duluth, smiles while wearing a squirrel-inspired life jacket during during the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday. Summers was selected from the audience for a demonstration. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"Twiggy No. 10" water skis behind a remote control boat during the Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel performance at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Duluth Sport Show Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Greg and Joanne Buss, of Hibbing, share a laugh while sitting on a platform during the Duluth Sport Show Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune