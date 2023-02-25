Photos and video: Surfers stoked about Lake Superior

DULUTH — While Thursday's winter storm kept many inside, surfers were quick to grab their boards, head outdoors and catch some waves on Lake Superior. While morning temperatures were in the single digits, the waves that were just right for surfing. One spot that surfers checked out was near the mouth of the Lester River. Icicles attached to wet suits are a familiar sight to see when watching the winter surfers on the Great Lakes, but so are the smiles on the faces of the ones who caught a great wave.

With icicles hanging from his suit, Paul Schonfeld, of Duluth, left, shares a laugh with his friend Greg Isaacson, of Duluth, after Schonfeld surfed on Lake Superior in Duluth Thursday. Isaacson is one of the original Lake Superior surfers. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Paul Schonfeld, of Duluth, rides a wave in Lake Superior near the North Shore Information center in Duluth Thursday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Surfers prepare to enter the water of Lake Superior near the Lester River bridge in Duluth Thursday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

