Photos and video: Surfers stoked about Lake Superior

DULUTH — While Thursday's winter storm kept many inside, surfers were quick to grab their boards, head outdoors and catch some waves on Lake Superior. While morning temperatures were in the single digits, the waves that were just right for surfing. One spot that surfers checked out was near the mouth of the Lester River. Icicles attached to wet suits are a familiar sight to see when watching the winter surfers on the Great Lakes, but so are the smiles on the faces of the ones who caught a great wave.
