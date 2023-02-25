99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos and video: Surfers stoked about Lake Superior

Thursday's weather provided ideal conditions for surfers to catch a wave on the big lake.

A surfer rides a wave in Lake Superior
Paul Schonfeld, of Duluth, rides a wave in Lake Superior near the North Shore Information Center in Duluth on Thursday. The weather provided ideal conditions for surfers.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
February 25, 2023 12:02 PM

DULUTH — While Thursday's winter storm kept many inside, surfers were quick to grab their boards, head outdoors and catch some waves on Lake Superior. While morning temperatures were in the single digits, the waves that were just right for surfing. One spot that surfers checked out was near the mouth of the Lester River. Icicles attached to wet suits are a familiar sight to see when watching the winter surfers on the Great Lakes, but so are the smiles on the faces of the ones who caught a great wave.

A surfer and his friend having a laugh
With icicles hanging from his suit, Paul Schonfeld, of Duluth, left, shares a laugh with his friend Greg Isaacson, of Duluth, after Schonfeld surfed on Lake Superior in Duluth Thursday. Isaacson is one of the original Lake Superior surfers.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man surfing in Lake Superior
Paul Schonfeld, of Duluth, rides a wave in Lake Superior near the North Shore Information center in Duluth Thursday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People planning to surf in Lake Superior
Surfers prepare to enter the water of Lake Superior near the Lester River bridge in Duluth Thursday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A surfer on Lake Superior waits for the right wave
In the distance behind rocks, a surfer sits on their board in Lake Superior in Duluth Thursday and waits for the right wave to arrive.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

