Photos and video: Snow covers cliff side along North Shore

From Tuesday night through at least Thursday, the North Shore from Duluth to Cook County is expected to get as much as a foot of snow.

Snow covers the cliff side.
Silver Creek Cliff along the North Shore in Lake County is covered in snow, while Lake Superior remains unfrozen Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
December 12, 2022 03:22 PM
Aerial view of snow covered cliff.
Snow covers the North Shore on Monday. A semi-truck and a car travel north on Minnesota Highway 61 past the Silver Creek Cliff tunnel.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Two people walk along snow trail towards bottom of cliff.
Two people walk along the snow covered path leading to the scenic overlook at Silver Creek Cliff on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Snow covered path leads towards cliff overlook.
Footprints are seen in the snow-packed bridge leading to the scenic overlook at Silver Creek Cliff.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Lake Superior waves splash against snowy cliff side.
Lake Superior waves splash against the snow-covered North Shore.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Waves splash against a snow covered shore.
Lake Superior waves splash against the snow-covered shore near Silver Creek Cliff.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Snow covered path wraps around cliff side.
The scenic outlook path along Silver Creek Cliff is packed with snow, with ice covering portions of the cliff side.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Ice and snow cover the cliff side.
Ice covers portions of the Silver Creek Cliff on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Snow covers the cliff side.
An aerial view of the snow-covered Silver Creek Cliff along Lake Superior on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
LAKE SUPERIOR NORTH SHORE MINNESOTA
