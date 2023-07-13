Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos and video: Sidewalk Days in downtown Duluth

Events began Wednesday and continue through Friday.

A band plays outside on a sidewalk during a festival.
The Virgil Caine Band performs in front of Starbucks during Sidewalk Days in downtown Duluth on Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 10:10 AM

DULUTH — The annual Sidewalk Days in downtown kicked off Wednesday and continues through Friday.

Sidewalk Days features over 75 food and retail vendors, kids activities and more on Superior Street from Lake Avenue to Fifth Avenue West.

For more information, visit downtownduluth.com/sidewalk-days .

People walking and gathering on a street during a festival.
People walk on Superior Street during Sidewalk Days on Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People shopping at an outdoor festival
People browse clothing for sale outside Maurices' headquarters Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A band playing on a sidewalk during an outdoor festival.
The Centerville All Stars perform outside Maurices' headquarters Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
