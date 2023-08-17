Photos and video: Kids, Cops and Cars at Bayfront Park

DULUTH — Children had an opportunity to get up close to law enforcement and first responders and their vehicles Thursday afternoon at Bayfront Festival Park during a gathering called Kids, Cops, and Cars.

The event showcased multiple rescue and response vehicles and included K-9 demonstrations and tug-of-war against members of the Duluth Police Department.

Lucy Love, 8, of Solon Springs, shows off a Duluth Police temporary tattoo. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Matthew Doty, 4, left, and Oliver Doty, 6, both of Duluth, wear police hats and costumes. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Alex Michalski of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, right, shows Fuchsia Holmstrom, 7, of Duluth, the inside of a rescue Marsh Master vehicle during the Kids, Cops, and Cars event Thursday at Bayfront Festival Park. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Alex Michalski of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, right, helps Fuchsia Holmstrom, 7, of Duluth, down from a rescue Marsh Master vehicle. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Trooper Lori Young of the Minnesota State Patrol in Two Harbors, left, smiles as a child selects a toy from a bin in front of a squad car. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Jessie Metzinger, a core unit social worker with the Duluth Police Department, right, hands a frozen treat from a cart to a child. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Lt. Pete Goman of the Minnesota State Patrol in Duluth answers questions from a child. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

While K-9 Vili looks on and waits, Duluth K-9 handler Josh Aubart conducts a demonstration. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Two children play with the protective gear used in K-9 demonstrations. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth K-9 Vili bites a protective pad on the arm of a human decoy as Duluth K-9 handler Josh Aubart looks on during a demonstration. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Two kids pet Duluth K-9 Maverick as Duluth K-9 handler Taylor Stutsman, right, looks on. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Finley Benson, 4, of Duluth, looks at the inside of a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helicopter. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Second graders from Solon Springs pose together while attending Kids, Cops, and Cars. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kids gather to meet members of the Duluth Police Department's Crime Scene Unit. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers Landyn Saewert, left, and Aimee Hand pose in front of a Minnesota DNR helicopter. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune