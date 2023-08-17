Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos and video: Kids, Cops and Cars at Bayfront Park

From squad cars to skill demonstrations, youth got to see the tools and talents that first responders have up close Thursday.

A kid and a police officer slap hands.
Duluth Lt. Ken Zwak slaps hands with a member of the kids team after they defeated the law enforcement/first responders team in a tug-of-war match against the kids team during the Kids, Cops, and Cars event Thursday at Bayfront Festival Park.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 5:57 PM

DULUTH — Children had an opportunity to get up close to law enforcement and first responders and their vehicles Thursday afternoon at Bayfront Festival Park during a gathering called Kids, Cops, and Cars.

The event showcased multiple rescue and response vehicles and included K-9 demonstrations and tug-of-war against members of the Duluth Police Department.

A girl poses with a fake Duluth Police Department face tattoo.
Lucy Love, 8, of Solon Springs, shows off a Duluth Police temporary tattoo.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two young boys wearing police costumes.
Matthew Doty, 4, left, and Oliver Doty, 6, both of Duluth, wear police hats and costumes.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A kid and officer inside a rescue vehicle.
Alex Michalski of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, right, shows Fuchsia Holmstrom, 7, of Duluth, the inside of a rescue Marsh Master vehicle during the Kids, Cops, and Cars event Thursday at Bayfront Festival Park.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
An officer helps a kid down from a rescue vehicle on a trailer.
Alex Michalski of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, right, helps Fuchsia Holmstrom, 7, of Duluth, down from a rescue Marsh Master vehicle.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A state trooper speaks with a child at an outdoor event.
Trooper Lori Young of the Minnesota State Patrol in Two Harbors, left, smiles as a child selects a toy from a bin in front of a squad car.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman hands ice cream to a child.
Jessie Metzinger, a core unit social worker with the Duluth Police Department, right, hands a frozen treat from a cart to a child.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A state trooper speaks with a child.
Lt. Pete Goman of the Minnesota State Patrol in Duluth answers questions from a child.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A police officer and his K-9 partner.
While K-9 Vili looks on and waits, Duluth K-9 handler Josh Aubart conducts a demonstration.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two kids try on protective gear for K-9 demonstrations.
Two children play with the protective gear used in K-9 demonstrations.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A K-9 bites the arm pad a man is wearing during a demonstration.
Duluth K-9 Vili bites a protective pad on the arm of a human decoy as Duluth K-9 handler Josh Aubart looks on during a demonstration.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two kids pet a K-9 while the officer looks on.
Two kids pet Duluth K-9 Maverick as Duluth K-9 handler Taylor Stutsman, right, looks on.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A girl smiles while looking inside of a helicopter.
Finley Benson, 4, of Duluth, looks at the inside of a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources helicopter.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Kids posing together at an outdoor event.
Second graders from Solon Springs pose together while attending Kids, Cops, and Cars.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Kids gather in front of a crime scene van at an outdoor event.
Kids gather to meet members of the Duluth Police Department's Crime Scene Unit.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two Minnesota DNR officers pose in front of a helicopter.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers Landyn Saewert, left, and Aimee Hand pose in front of a Minnesota DNR helicopter.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A police officer walking and talking.
Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa gives encouraging words to the law enforcement/first responders team ahead of their tug-of-war match against the kids team.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
