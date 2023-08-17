Photos and video: Kids, Cops and Cars at Bayfront Park

DULUTH — Children had an opportunity to get up close to law enforcement and first responders and their vehicles Thursday afternoon at Bayfront Festival Park during a gathering called Kids, Cops, and Cars.
The event showcased multiple rescue and response vehicles and included K-9 demonstrations and tug-of-war against members of the Duluth Police Department.
