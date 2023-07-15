Photos and video: Duluth Airshow preview and a flight in 'Fat Albert'

DULUTH — The 2023 Duluth Airshow begins Saturday with two days of fun and thrills, as thousands will flock to the Duluth International Airport to watch. On Friday, aviation partners, friends and families, along with current and former military members and families, had a chance to take in a sneak peek at the action.

One of the aircraft that took flight was the United States Navy Blue Angels' C-130J Super Hercules, affectionately known as “Fat Albert.” The plane hauls the maintenance and support equipment for the Blue Angels demonstration team, but "Fat Albert" can also perform tricks and stunts and will have a chance to show off its skills Saturday.

Gates open at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with airshow action scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

For tickets and information, see duluthairshow.com.

Fat Albert, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport plane, sits on the tarmac during the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fat Albert, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport plane, taxis back to the tarmac during the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A F-16 fighter jet from the 148th Fighter Wing is painted in traditional colors marking the 75th anniversary of the unit seen during the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fat Albert, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport plane and a part of the Blue Angels, prepares for takeoff during the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Dave Anderson, left, of Northern News Now and the News Tribune's Dan Williamson prepare for a flight aboard Fat Albert, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport plane, during the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fat Albert crew members wait for passengers to board for a media flight during the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune