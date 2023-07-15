Photos and video: Duluth Airshow preview and a flight in 'Fat Albert'

DULUTH — The 2023 Duluth Airshow begins Saturday with two days of fun and thrills, as thousands will flock to the Duluth International Airport to watch. On Friday, aviation partners, friends and families, along with current and former military members and families, had a chance to take in a sneak peek at the action.
One of the aircraft that took flight was the United States Navy Blue Angels' C-130J Super Hercules, affectionately known as “Fat Albert.” The plane hauls the maintenance and support equipment for the Blue Angels demonstration team, but "Fat Albert" can also perform tricks and stunts and will have a chance to show off its skills Saturday.
Gates open at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with airshow action scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.
