SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos and video: Crowd welcomes Algoma Intrepid to Duluth-Superior

Algoma Intrepid, of Canada, is a 650-foot self-unloading dry-bulk carrier that was built in 2020.

The Algoma Intrepid travels through the Duluth Entry
People watch from the North Shipping Pier as the Algoma Intrepid travels through the Duluth Entry and under the Aerial Lift Bridge on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
December 17, 2022 09:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — The arrival of Algoma Intrepid drew a crowd to the Duluth Shipping Pier on Saturday afternoon to welcome the 650-foot self discharging bulk carrier from Canada to the Twin Ports.

Algoma Intrepid was built in 2020. According to marinetraffic.com , it has a cargo capacity of 25,019 tons. Its overall length is 198 meters and its width is 24 meters.

The Algoma Intrepid in the distance and the Duluth North Pier Lighthouse
The Algoma Intrepid in the distance on Lake Superior approaching the Duluth Harbor North Pier Lighthouse and the Duluth Entry as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Duluth North Pier Lighthouse
Framed by two large snow covered rocks, the Duluth Harbor North Pier Lighthouse as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid on Lake Superior
The Algoma Intrepid on Lake Superior approaches the Duluth Entry on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Photographer and dog on the shore of Lake Superior
Alison Gimpel, of Duluth, stands on the Lake Superior shore in Duluth on Saturday and lifts her camera to take a photo of the approaching Algoma Intrepid while her dog, Dublin, a sheltie, looks elsewhere. Gimpel takes photos for Northland Photography.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid on Lake Superior reaching the Duluth Entry
The Algoma Intrepid on Lake Superior reaching the Duluth Entry as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People waiting for the Algoma Intrepid to arrive
Ana-Maria Halverson, puts her left arm around Ella Haefemeyer, 10, while standing on the North Shipping Pier and waiting for the Algoma Intrepid to arrive Saturday. Josh Haefemyer, right, looks on. All are from Morristown, Minnesota. Ana-Maria is Josh's fiancee and Ella is Josh's daughter.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid
The Algoma Intrepid of Canada as seen Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth with the bridge raised
The Aerial Lift Bridge raised ahead of the Algoma Intrepid reaching the Duluth Entry as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Algoma Intrepid crew member waving
A crew member of the Algoma Intrepid waves to the crowd gathered on the North Shipping Pier as the vessel travels through the Duluth Entry on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid
The bow of the Algoma Intrepid as it travels through the Duluth Entry in Canal Park on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People watch from the North Shipping Pier as the Algoma Intrepid travels through the Duluth Entry
People watch from the North Shipping Pier as the Algoma Intrepid travels through the Duluth Entry on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People watching the Algoma Intrepid arrive to Duluth
Ella Haefemeyer, 10, left and her father Josh Haefemeyer, look on from the North Shipping Pier as the Algoma Intrepid travels through the Duluth Entry on Saturday. Hidden behind Ella and Josh is Ana-Maria Halverson. All are from Morristown, Minnesota.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid
The Algoma Intrepid travels through the Duluth Entry and under the Aerial Lift Bridge on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Crowd watches the Algoma Intrepid arrive to Duluth
People watch as the Algoma Intrepid travels into the Duluth-Superior Harbor on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid
The stern of the Algoma Intrepid as it travels into the Duluth-Superior Harbor on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: DULUTHCANAL PARKSHIPPINGLAKE SUPERIORGREAT LAKESDULUTH SEAWAY PORT AUTHORITY
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler