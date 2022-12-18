Photos and video: Crowd welcomes Algoma Intrepid to Duluth-Superior

DULUTH — The arrival of Algoma Intrepid drew a crowd to the Duluth Shipping Pier on Saturday afternoon to welcome the 650-foot self discharging bulk carrier from Canada to the Twin Ports.
Algoma Intrepid was built in 2020. According to
marinetraffic.com
, it has a cargo capacity of 25,019 tons. Its overall length is 198 meters and its width is 24 meters.
The Algoma Intrepid in the distance on Lake Superior approaching the Duluth Harbor North Pier Lighthouse and the Duluth Entry as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Framed by two large snow covered rocks, the Duluth Harbor North Pier Lighthouse as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid on Lake Superior approaches the Duluth Entry on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Alison Gimpel, of Duluth, stands on the Lake Superior shore in Duluth on Saturday and lifts her camera to take a photo of the approaching Algoma Intrepid while her dog, Dublin, a sheltie, looks elsewhere. Gimpel takes photos for Northland Photography.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid on Lake Superior reaching the Duluth Entry as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ana-Maria Halverson, puts her left arm around Ella Haefemeyer, 10, while standing on the North Shipping Pier and waiting for the Algoma Intrepid to arrive Saturday. Josh Haefemyer, right, looks on. All are from Morristown, Minnesota. Ana-Maria is Josh's fiancee and Ella is Josh's daughter.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid of Canada as seen Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Aerial Lift Bridge raised ahead of the Algoma Intrepid reaching the Duluth Entry as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A crew member of the Algoma Intrepid waves to the crowd gathered on the North Shipping Pier as the vessel travels through the Duluth Entry on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The bow of the Algoma Intrepid as it travels through the Duluth Entry in Canal Park on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People watch from the North Shipping Pier as the Algoma Intrepid travels through the Duluth Entry on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Ella Haefemeyer, 10, left and her father Josh Haefemeyer, look on from the North Shipping Pier as the Algoma Intrepid travels through the Duluth Entry on Saturday. Hidden behind Ella and Josh is Ana-Maria Halverson. All are from Morristown, Minnesota.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The Algoma Intrepid travels through the Duluth Entry and under the Aerial Lift Bridge on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People watch as the Algoma Intrepid travels into the Duluth-Superior Harbor on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The stern of the Algoma Intrepid as it travels into the Duluth-Superior Harbor on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
