Photos and video: Crowd welcomes Algoma Intrepid to Duluth-Superior

DULUTH — The arrival of Algoma Intrepid drew a crowd to the Duluth Shipping Pier on Saturday afternoon to welcome the 650-foot self discharging bulk carrier from Canada to the Twin Ports.

Algoma Intrepid was built in 2020. According to marinetraffic.com , it has a cargo capacity of 25,019 tons. Its overall length is 198 meters and its width is 24 meters.

The Algoma Intrepid in the distance on Lake Superior approaching the Duluth Harbor North Pier Lighthouse and the Duluth Entry as seen Saturday.

