News reporting
Photos and video: Covered in snow and ice, water continues to run in Miller Creek

More snow is expected to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ice and snow cover the land and creek.
Snow covers the landscape in Lincoln Park on Monday. Much of Miller Creek is frozen over, but water still moves through and under the ice.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
December 05, 2022 04:07 PM
Water runs underneath ice and snow/
Though ice covers Miller Creek in Lincoln Park, water continues to push through as of Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Water runs underneath pack of ice and snow.
Water on Miller Creek runs underneath large packs of ice and snow, as seen on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Ice and snow mostly cover creek underneath bridge.
Most of Miller Creek in Lincoln Park is covered in ice, but pockets of open water can be seen around the pedestrian bridge Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Water runs underneath ice and snow.
Small pockets of open water can be seen in the midst of large packs of ice and snow on Miller Creek in Lincoln Park on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Creek water rushes underneath ice.
Cold water rushes underneath ice on Miller Creek on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Creek is covered in ice and snow with water rushing underneath.
Miller Creek in Lincoln Park is almost entirely covered in ice and snow, but water continues to push through underneath it all on Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

