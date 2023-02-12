Photos and video: Canine kisses and cuddles for a cause

SUPERIOR — It's not uncommon for visitors to the Tap on Tower in Superior to lick the lips while enjoying a beverage, but Saturday, some licked their lips in anticipation of a dog kiss. Puppy love was in the air for the annual Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser from Cloquet-based PJ's Rescue.
PJ's Rescue is an all volunteer non-profit organization that operates in the Twin Ports and neighboring communities. Thirteen dogs and two cats were part of the event as visitors could kiss and cuddle the animals. Visitors could also bring their own dogs in for $5 nail trims courtesy of Sota Pup Grooming.
"We try to get out in the community so that we can get our dogs out to be seen," said Natalie Janey of PJ's Rescue. "Finding forever homes is always our top priority, however many of our volunteers we have found through these events in the community. We have fosters, we have people who drive transport, we have our vet clinics and just different volunteers that help us."
About an hour into the event, there was a special moment for one of the adoptable animals.
"We had a black lab go home, he went home early on the event as his family came to the event to bring him home for a weekend trial," said Janey.
As visitors spent time with the animals, it didn't take much effort for the pups to pucker up.
"The puppies are the most kissable, they definitely love giving out kisses, whether you want them or not," said Janey.
This was the third annual Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth, but Janey says the kissing booth has also been part of the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival as well as Christmas events.
Visitors making donations of pet beds, food and toys during Saturday's event could receive 20 percent off their tab at the Tower on Tap.
