Photos and video: Canine kisses and cuddles for a cause

SUPERIOR — It's not uncommon for visitors to the Tap on Tower in Superior to lick the lips while enjoying a beverage, but Saturday, some licked their lips in anticipation of a dog kiss. Puppy love was in the air for the annual Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser from Cloquet-based PJ's Rescue.

PJ's Rescue is an all volunteer non-profit organization that operates in the Twin Ports and neighboring communities. Thirteen dogs and two cats were part of the event as visitors could kiss and cuddle the animals. Visitors could also bring their own dogs in for $5 nail trims courtesy of Sota Pup Grooming.

Marisa Jasicki, of Duluth, prepares to give a kiss to Ali, a boxer, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"We try to get out in the community so that we can get our dogs out to be seen," said Natalie Janey of PJ's Rescue. "Finding forever homes is always our top priority, however many of our volunteers we have found through these events in the community. We have fosters, we have people who drive transport, we have our vet clinics and just different volunteers that help us."

About an hour into the event, there was a special moment for one of the adoptable animals.

Jill Gruba, of PJ's Rescue, prepares to feed a treat to Tex, a shar-pei mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had a black lab go home, he went home early on the event as his family came to the event to bring him home for a weekend trial," said Janey.

As visitors spent time with the animals, it didn't take much effort for the pups to pucker up.

Natalie Janey of PJ's Rescue smiles while holding Violet, a pit bull mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"The puppies are the most kissable, they definitely love giving out kisses, whether you want them or not," said Janey.

This was the third annual Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth, but Janey says the kissing booth has also been part of the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival as well as Christmas events.

Riley Gorman, of Forest Lake, smiles while holding Willow, a Lab mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Visitors making donations of pet beds, food and toys during Saturday's event could receive 20 percent off their tab at the Tower on Tap.

For more on PJ's Rescue, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/pjsbullyrescue/ .

A chalkboard displayed inside the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11 lists the lineup of dogs and prices for the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser from PJ's Rescue. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Will Hall, of Carlton, holds Zorro, a bulldog/pit bull mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Leila Tribby, 11, of Superior, smiles while holding a puppy and posing for a photo during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kamran Tribby, 9, of Superior, right, smiles and poses while Emily Tribby, of Superior, plays with one of the puppies during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Kaylin Ochs, of Duluth, listens during a conversation while holding Zorro, a bulldog/pit bull mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Jill Gruba, of PJ's Rescue, feeds a treat to Tex, a shar-pei mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

People gather inside the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11 for the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser from PJ's Rescue. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune