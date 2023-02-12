99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos and video: Canine kisses and cuddles for a cause

Cloquet-based PJ’s Rescue held its annual Valentine’s Puppy Kissing Booth Saturday at Tap on Tower in Superior. The fundraiser helps dogs and cats find forever homes.

Woman prepares to receive a kiss from a dog
Dora Perrault, of Duluth, right, holds her phone while she prepares to receive a kiss from Chunk, a pit bull mix, while Curtis Carroll, of Duluth, sits next to them during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
February 11, 2023 09:02 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

SUPERIOR — It's not uncommon for visitors to the Tap on Tower in Superior to lick the lips while enjoying a beverage, but Saturday, some licked their lips in anticipation of a dog kiss. Puppy love was in the air for the annual Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser from Cloquet-based PJ's Rescue.

PJ's Rescue is an all volunteer non-profit organization that operates in the Twin Ports and neighboring communities. Thirteen dogs and two cats were part of the event as visitors could kiss and cuddle the animals. Visitors could also bring their own dogs in for $5 nail trims courtesy of Sota Pup Grooming.

Woman prepares to kiss a puppy
Marisa Jasicki, of Duluth, prepares to give a kiss to Ali, a boxer, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"We try to get out in the community so that we can get our dogs out to be seen," said Natalie Janey of PJ's Rescue. "Finding forever homes is always our top priority, however many of our volunteers we have found through these events in the community. We have fosters, we have people who drive transport, we have our vet clinics and just different volunteers that help us."

About an hour into the event, there was a special moment for one of the adoptable animals.

Woman prepares to feed a treat to a dog
Jill Gruba, of PJ's Rescue, prepares to feed a treat to Tex, a shar-pei mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"We had a black lab go home, he went home early on the event as his family came to the event to bring him home for a weekend trial," said Janey.

As visitors spent time with the animals, it didn't take much effort for the pups to pucker up.

Woman smiles while holding a puppy
Natalie Janey of PJ's Rescue smiles while holding Violet, a pit bull mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"The puppies are the most kissable, they definitely love giving out kisses, whether you want them or not," said Janey.

This was the third annual Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth, but Janey says the kissing booth has also been part of the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival as well as Christmas events.

Woman holds a dog during a fundraiser
Riley Gorman, of Forest Lake, smiles while holding Willow, a Lab mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Visitors making donations of pet beds, food and toys during Saturday's event could receive 20 percent off their tab at the Tower on Tap.

For more on PJ's Rescue, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/pjsbullyrescue/ .

A chalkboard with names of pets and prices for activities at a fundraiser
A chalkboard displayed inside the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11 lists the lineup of dogs and prices for the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser from PJ's Rescue.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Man holding a puppy
Will Hall, of Carlton, holds Zorro, a bulldog/pit bull mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Young girl holds a puppy and poses for a photo
Leila Tribby, 11, of Superior, smiles while holding a puppy and posing for a photo during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Woman plays with a puppy while her son smiles for the camera
Kamran Tribby, 9, of Superior, right, smiles and poses while Emily Tribby, of Superior, plays with one of the puppies during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Woman holds a puppy during a fundraiser
Kaylin Ochs, of Duluth, listens during a conversation while holding Zorro, a bulldog/pit bull mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Woman feeding a treat to a dog
Jill Gruba, of PJ's Rescue, feeds a treat to Tex, a shar-pei mix, during the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser at the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People gathered inside a bar for a fundraiser
People gather inside the Tap on Tower in Superior Saturday, Feb. 11 for the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth fundraiser from PJ's Rescue.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
The outside of a bar in Superior
The Tap on Tower in Superior as seen Saturday, Feb. 11. The self-pour bar was the site of the Valentine's Puppy Kissing Booth event from PJ's Rescue.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: SUPERIORCLOQUETFUNDRAISERS
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
