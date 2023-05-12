99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos and video: Blessing of the Port, arrival of the John G. Munson

The ports of Duluth and Superior have been officially blessed for this shipping season.

A reverend speaking a podium
Framed by people, Rev. Doug Paulson welcomes audience members to the Blessing of the Port ceremony Thursday at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
DULUTH — About two dozen people were on hand for the annual Blessing of the Port ceremony Thursday at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Duluth.

The event went from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and was presented by the Twin Ports Ministry to Seafarers. The ceremony featured comments on the 2023 shipping season thus far from Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Other participants in the ceremony included Twin Ports Ministry to Seafarers' board members Rev. Dianna Pohlman Bell, Rev. Kate Kolmodin, Rev. Nathan Sager, and Kathy Douglas. Rev. Doug Paulson delivered the reflection and Cindy Spillers performed "O'Carolan Medley" on the flute.

Just prior to the ceremony, a crowd gathered in Canal Park to welcome the John G. Munson as the vessel arrived to the Duluth entry.

A woman stands at a podium while speaking to an audience.
Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, speaks about the 2023 shipping season thus far to audience members at the Blessing of the Port ceremony Thursday at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People sitting in chairs while attending a ceremony.
People gather for the annual Blessing of the Port ceremony Thursday at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman playing the flute.
Cindy Spillers performs "O'Carolan Medley" on a flute during the Blessing of the Port ceremony Thursday at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man looks at a visual display.
Larry McGough, of Duluth, looks at a Twin Ports Ministry to Seafarers display Thursday after the Blessing of the Port ceremony at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man and woman laughing while another woman looks on.
Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, right, shares a laugh with Rev. Doug Paulson, left, while Deb's sister Cammy DeLuca looks on after the Blessing of the Port ceremony Thursday at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A cardboard display with photos and captions.
A display for the Twin Ports Ministry to Seafarers as seen Thursday inside the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A ship travels toward a harbor.
The John G. Munson reaches the Duluth entry Thursday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Crew members of a ship waving.
Members of the the John G. Munson crew wave and acknowledge the crowd in Canal Park while traveling through the Duluth entry Thursday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A ship travels into a harbor.
The John. G. Munson travels under the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth Thursday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

