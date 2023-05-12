Photos and video: Blessing of the Port, arrival of the John G. Munson

DULUTH — About two dozen people were on hand for the annual Blessing of the Port ceremony Thursday at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Duluth.
The event went from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and was presented by the Twin Ports Ministry to Seafarers. The ceremony featured comments on the 2023 shipping season thus far from Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Other participants in the ceremony included Twin Ports Ministry to Seafarers' board members Rev. Dianna Pohlman Bell, Rev. Kate Kolmodin, Rev. Nathan Sager, and Kathy Douglas. Rev. Doug Paulson delivered the reflection and Cindy Spillers performed "O'Carolan Medley" on the flute.
Just prior to the ceremony, a crowd gathered in Canal Park to welcome the John G. Munson as the vessel arrived to the Duluth entry.
