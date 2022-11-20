99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos and video: Bentleyville Tour of Lights illuminates Duluth

The annual holiday spectacular kicked off Saturday as Santa himself helicoptered in.

colorful holiday light display
People pause to look at the 128-foot tall tree and take photos at one of the main overlooks during the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint AustinDan Williamson
November 19, 2022 09:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
colorful holiday light display
Layers of lights seen during the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
colorful holiday light display
People pose for photos in a larger-than-life lighted holiday gift during the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
colorful holiday light display
A long photographic exposure blurs people walking through a tunnel during the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
colorful holiday light display
A close-up of a few of the millions of lights that create the holiday display seen during the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
colorful holiday light display
A sign welcomes people to the light display seen in a tunnel during the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
colorful holiday light display
One of many thousands of lights creating a holiday gift display seen during the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: DULUTHEVENTSBENTLEYVILLEPHOTO GALLERIES
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
What to read next
carter,jordan.jpg
Local
Doctor disputes claim of stairway fall in Duluth boy's death
A neurosurgeon testified that Cameron Gordon, 3, appeared to suffer severe abuse shortly before he was admitted to the hospital, undercutting the account of defendant Jordan Carter.
January 05, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa
Local
Duluth crime numbers down, but police department still understaffed
Duluth police chief says local perceptions of public safety continue to be driven largely by social issues.
January 05, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Stauber votes for McCarthy in Speaker of House stalemate
The Hermantown congressman had voted for McCarthy 11 times as the third day of unsuccessful speaker selection ended.
January 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Snowmobiles on the Munger Trail in Carlton hit road blocks
Local
Downed trees cause major cleanup in Carlton County
The Wood City Riders have spent more than 1,000 hours clearing snowmobile trails, while officials are making no guarantees about ski trails opening in Jay Cooke State Park.
January 05, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten