SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos and video: A Saturday on the slopes at Chester Bowl

The Chester Bowl Improvement Club opened its ski and snowboard program for the season.

Snowboarder making a jump
A snowboarder takes flight after hitting a jump while making a run at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
December 10, 2022 06:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Daughter and mother skiing
Jennifer Tomaich, of Duluth, right, and her daughter Edysen Tomaich, 6, of Duluth, come to the end of a run while skiing at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Skis and snowboards in racks at Chester Bowl Park
Skis and snowboards in outdoor racks during opening day of Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Skiers and snowboarders at Chester Bowl Park
Skiers and snowboarders were out at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday during opening day of the park.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two boys sitting in the snow after snowboarding
Soren Hansen, 10, of Duluth, left, smiles while using a cell phone while Tanner Dalbec, 11, of Duluth looks on while they sit in the snow and take a break from snowboarding at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People about to ride on a chairlift at Chester Bowl Park
Haley Bengtson, an employee with Chester Bowl, right, smiles while helping two skiers with a chairlift at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two people riding a chairlift at Chester Bowl Park
Carley Cohen, of Duluth, right, and her neighbor, Claire Moncrief, 7, of Duluth, ride on a chairlift at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People skiing at Chester Bowl Park
Claire Moncrief, 7, of Duluth, left, and her neighbor Carley Cohen, of Duluth, second from left, ski at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Skiers and snowboarders at Chester Bowl Park
People wait in the line to ride the chairlifts at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Snowboarder finishes a run at Chester Bowl Park
Forest Fena, of Duluth, finishes a snowboard run at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People riding on the chairlifts and skiing at Chester Bowl Park
People ski on the slopes and ride the chairlifts at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A snowboarder and a skier
Chris Nelson, of Duluth, right, skis near a snowboarder while at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two people riding a chairlift at Chester Bowl Park
Two skiers ride on a chairlift at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Skier and snowboader
A snowboarder makes a turn after going up a slope while a skier approaches the end of a run at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Two people riding on a chairlift at Chester Bowl Park
Haley Bengtson, an employee with Chester Bowl, left, looks on as two skiers on a chairlift prepare to head to the top of the slopes at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People riding on chairlifts at Chester Bowl Park
Skiers and snowboarders riding on the chairlifts at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People wait in line to ride the chairlifts at Chester Bowl Park
People wait in the line to ride the chairlifts at Chester Bowl in Duluth Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: DULUTHOUTDOORS RECREATIONSKIINGSNOWBOARDINGWINTER
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler