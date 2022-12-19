SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos and video: A calm, cold morning on Lake Superior

Cold temperatures will continue through the week, with highs in the single digits through Christmas Day.

Aerial view of harbor in winter.
Besides some broken sheets of ice, Lake Superior and the Duluth-Superior Harbor remain unfrozen Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
December 19, 2022 04:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Despite frigid temperatures, Lake Superior and the Duluth-Superior Harbor remain open.

Aerial view of lake harbor in winter.
Snow covers Canal Park and Park Point with Lake Superior still unfrozen, save some small broken sheets of ice in the harbor Monday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Aerial view of snow covered city.
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and the city of Duluth behind it are covered in snow, as seen Monday. Thin sheets of ice can be seen in the harbor just off the seawall.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Lighthouse on cold lake in winter.
Lake Superior near the Duluth North Pier Lighthouse is still and calm on Monday. In the distance, sea smoke can be seen rising from the cold lake.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Aerial view of harbor with sheets of ice in water.
A bird's-eye view of the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge on Monday. Besides some broken up sheets of ice, Lake Superior and the harbor remain unfrozen.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: DULUTHLAKE SUPERIORCANAL PARK
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler