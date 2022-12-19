Photos and video: A calm, cold morning on Lake Superior
Cold temperatures will continue through the week, with highs in the single digits through Christmas Day.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Despite frigid temperatures, Lake Superior and the Duluth-Superior Harbor remain open.
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.