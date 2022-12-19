The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.

The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.

Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.

Photos and video: A calm, cold morning on Lake Superior Cold temperatures will continue through the week, with highs in the single digits through Christmas Day.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.