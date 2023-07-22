6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Photos: A summer weekend in Canal Park

From sailing races to painting, visitors had a lot to look at.

Sailboats travel through an entry while spectators watch from a pier.
A seagull flies overhead while spectators watch as sailboats travel through the Duluth Entry Friday in Canal Park after a Duluth Yacht Club race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
July 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM

DULUTH — Among the usual sights to see, visitors to Canal Park in Duluth were treated to sail races Friday night. Normally, Duluth Yacht Club races are on Wednesdays as this was a rescheduled event from July 19 due to weather.

On Friday, temperatures were in the 70s around the dinner hour. Besides the sailing races, artists, including Sarah Hanson of the Twin Cities, used the space to set up their equipment to paint.

A person painting a picture while set up in front of a lighthouse.
Sarah Hanson, of the Twin Cities, uses the North Pier Lighthouse as inspiration for a painting while set up on the North Pier in Canal Park in Duluth Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Sailboats behind a lighthouse on Lake Superior.
Sailboats competing in a Duluth Yacht Club race on Lake Superior can be seen beyond the South Pier in Canal Park on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Sailboats racing on Lake Superior.
Sailboats compete in a Duluth Yacht Club race on Lake Superior in Duluth on Friday. The race was rescheduled from Wednesday due to weather.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A person paints a picture while set up on a pier.
Sarah Hanson, of the Twin Cities, works on a painting while set up on the North Pier in Canal Park in Duluth on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A person working on a painting while outside.
Sarah Hanson, of the Twin Cities, works on a painting of the North Pier Lighthouse while set up on the North Pier in Canal Park on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A person paints while standing on a pier as sailboats race on a lake.
While sailboats race on Lake Superior, Sarah Hanson, of the Twin Cities, works on a painting of the North Pier Lighthouse while set up on the North Pier in Canal Park on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A sailboat crosses in front of a lighthouse.
The sailboat Insatiable crosses in front of the North Pier Lighthouse in Canal Park in Duluth on Friday after a Duluth Yacht Club race on Lake Superior.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Spectators watching sailing races while standing on a pier.
Spectators watch as sailboats travel through the Duluth Entry on Friday in Canal Park after a Duluth Yacht Club race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A sailboat on Lake Superior
The sailboat Insatiable travels on Lake Superior in Duluth on Friday after a Duluth Yacht Club race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People on a sailboat wave to people on a pier.
Members of the Hundo crew wave at a young spectator on the North Pier in Canal Park in Duluth while traveling through the Duluth Entry on Friday after a Duluth Yacht Club race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Sailboats traveling through the Duluth Entry.
Sailboats travel through the Duluth Entry on Friday in Canal Park after a Duluth Yacht Club race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A lighthouse on a pier while people walking, a person painting on a sailboat on the lake.
Visitors walk on the North Pier Lighthouse in Canal Park in Duluth while Sarah Hanson, of the Twin Cities, paints and a sailboat travels through the Duluth Entry on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A sailboat travels toward a lift bridge.
The sailboat Hundo, right, travels through the Duluth Entry while waiting for the Aerial Lift Bridge to raise on Friday after a Duluth Yacht Club race.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
