Photos: A summer weekend in Canal Park

DULUTH — Among the usual sights to see, visitors to Canal Park in Duluth were treated to sail races Friday night. Normally, Duluth Yacht Club races are on Wednesdays as this was a rescheduled event from July 19 due to weather.

On Friday, temperatures were in the 70s around the dinner hour. Besides the sailing races, artists, including Sarah Hanson of the Twin Cities, used the space to set up their equipment to paint.

Sarah Hanson, of the Twin Cities, uses the North Pier Lighthouse as inspiration for a painting while set up on the North Pier in Canal Park in Duluth Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Sarah Hanson, of the Twin Cities, works on a painting while set up on the North Pier in Canal Park in Duluth on Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The sailboat Insatiable crosses in front of the North Pier Lighthouse in Canal Park in Duluth on Friday after a Duluth Yacht Club race on Lake Superior. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Members of the Hundo crew wave at a young spectator on the North Pier in Canal Park in Duluth while traveling through the Duluth Entry on Friday after a Duluth Yacht Club race. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

