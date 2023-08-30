6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: A great day to be on Lake Superior

Duluth was wrapped in blue skies and warm weather Wednesday.

A small passenger cruise ship travels underneath a lift bridge while spectators watch.
Spectators on the north and south piers of the Duluth Entry watch as the Vista Star travels under the Aerial Lift Bridge toward Lake Superior for a passenger cruise Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 5:08 PM

DULUTH — Tourists and local residents enjoyed a cloudless sky and warm weather Wednesday as Labor Day weekend approached.

A small passenger cruise ship traveling in a harbor.
With passengers aboard, the Vista Star travels in the Duluth Harbor.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A bridge connecting Duluth and Superior.
While construction continues on the Twin Ports Interchange Project, traffic travels in both directions on the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior as seen from Skyline Parkway.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A bird flying over Duluth.
A turkey vulture hovers over Duluth, as seen from Skyline Parkway. The Bong Bridge and St. Louis River are in the background.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A smaller version of the Statue of Liberty standing in Duluth.
The Statue of Liberty replica stands near Amsoil Arena looking over the Duluth Harbor.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune


Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
