Photos: A bear blends in along the Munger Trail

Those using the Willard Munger State Trail in Duluth may have noticed an interesting spectator Monday night.

07312023.N.DNT.Bear.C03.jpg
A bear stares ahead while in the weeds and brush near the Willard Munger State Trail in Duluth on Monday. The bear eventually crossed the trail and disappeared into the woods near Grand Avenue.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 3:23 PM

DULUTH — Visitors to the Willard Munger State Trail may have noticed a 'beary' interesting spectator Monday evening.

A bear was seen in the brush on the east side of the trail, within a few blocks of the trail head on Pulaski Street. People who passed by noticed, but the bear stayed in its spot. Eventually, the bear strolled to the other side of the trail before disappearing into the woods near Grand Avenue.

A bear looks on from the weeds near a trail.
A bear sits in the weeds and brush near the Willard Munger State Trail.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A bear blends in behind weeds near a trail.
A bear is nearly hidden by the weeds and brush near the Willard Munger State Trail.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A bear sitting in the weeds next to a trail.
A bear looks ahead while sitting in the weeds.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A bear in the weeds
A bear can be seen near the Willard Munger State Trail on Monday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
