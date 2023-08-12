Photos: 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival

DULUTH — The summer tradition of blues music at Bayfront Festival Park continues with the 34th annual Bayfront Blues Fest.
Unlike other years where there were two stages, this year there is just one stage. But festivalgoers are being treated to a variety of performers with 17 acts scheduled over the three-day festival, which started Friday and wraps up Sunday.
Despite rain on Friday, the music continued to play. Among the performers on Saturday were Mississippi Heat and King Solomon Hicks. Charlie Musselwhite was scheduled to close out Saturday's slate.
Sunday's schedule includes five acts, with the main attraction being Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier at 7:15 p.m. For information and tickets, see
bayfrontblues.com.
Ely's Erwin Laitala, also known as "Boogie Cat Erwin," has continued his streak of attending every Bayfront Blues Festival. He's only missed one day in the history of the festival.
