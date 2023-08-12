Photos: 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival

DULUTH — The summer tradition of blues music at Bayfront Festival Park continues with the 34th annual Bayfront Blues Fest.

Unlike other years where there were two stages, this year there is just one stage. But festivalgoers are being treated to a variety of performers with 17 acts scheduled over the three-day festival, which started Friday and wraps up Sunday.

Sheryl Youngblood, lead vocalist of Mississippi Heat, sings during the band's set at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Despite rain on Friday, the music continued to play. Among the performers on Saturday were Mississippi Heat and King Solomon Hicks. Charlie Musselwhite was scheduled to close out Saturday's slate.

Sunday's schedule includes five acts, with the main attraction being Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier at 7:15 p.m. For information and tickets, see bayfrontblues.com.

Ely's Erwin Laitala, also known as "Boogie Cat Erwin," has continued his streak of attending every Bayfront Blues Festival. He's only missed one day in the history of the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erwin Laitala, also known as "Boogie Cat Erwin," of Ely, dances during Mississippi Heat's set Saturday at the Bayfront Blues Festival in Duluth. Laitala, 72, has attended every Bayfront Blues Festival. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Spectators begin to arrive to Bayfront Festival Park while boats start to gather in the Duluth Harbor ahead of the first performance for day two of the 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Pierre Lacocque of Mississippi Heat performs a harmonica solo during the band's set Saturday at the Bayfront Blues Festival at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The crowd applauds for Mississippi Heat during the band's set at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Pierre Lacocque of Mississippi Heat, left, signs an album for a fan after Mississippi Heat's performance during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Lisa Jeske, of Minneapolis, plays a harmonica during a break in the action at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Jeske has attended multiple Bayfront Blues Festivals over the years. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Mark Beeksma, of Minneapolis, left, Ann Henderson, of Fargo, center, and Randy Webb, of Rochester, share a laugh while wearing special head gear and waiting during a break in the action at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Each has attended multiple Bayfront Blues Festivals. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

King Solomon Hicks smiles and plays to the camera just as he begins his set during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Not only does the Bayfront Blues Festival bring together multiple musical acts, but apparently it also brings together fans of rival NFL teams as seen Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

King Solomon Hicks plays his guitar during his set at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

King Solomon Hicks makes a facial expression while playing his guitar during his set at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

King Solomon Hicks, left, and members of his band perform at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Avery Jacobson, 16, of St. Augusta, left, and her aunt, Mariah Jacobson, of St. Louis Park, pose and display peace signs with their fingers during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Avery Jacobson, 16, of St. Augusta, performs a backflip while listening to King Solomon Hicks' set during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Framed by the heads of spectators, King Solomon Hicks performs during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune