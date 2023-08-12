Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival

The summer festival started Friday and wraps up Sunday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, with 17 musical acts on the schedule.

A man performs on stage at an outdoor concert as spectators look on.
King Solomon Hicks walks across the stage while playing his guitar during his set at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Today at 6:59 PM

DULUTH — The summer tradition of blues music at Bayfront Festival Park continues with the 34th annual Bayfront Blues Fest.

Unlike other years where there were two stages, this year there is just one stage. But festivalgoers are being treated to a variety of performers with 17 acts scheduled over the three-day festival, which started Friday and wraps up Sunday.

A woman sings into a microphone during an outdoor concert.
Sheryl Youngblood, lead vocalist of Mississippi Heat, sings during the band's set at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Despite rain on Friday, the music continued to play. Among the performers on Saturday were Mississippi Heat and King Solomon Hicks. Charlie Musselwhite was scheduled to close out Saturday's slate.

Sunday's schedule includes five acts, with the main attraction being Blackcat Zydeco featuring Dwight Carrier at 7:15 p.m. For information and tickets, see bayfrontblues.com.

Ely's Erwin Laitala, also known as "Boogie Cat Erwin," has continued his streak of attending every Bayfront Blues Festival. He's only missed one day in the history of the festival.

A man dances at an outdoor concert
Erwin Laitala, also known as "Boogie Cat Erwin," of Ely, dances during Mississippi Heat's set Saturday at the Bayfront Blues Festival in Duluth. Laitala, 72, has attended every Bayfront Blues Festival.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
An outdoor concert venue in front of the Aerial Lift Bridge and Duluth Harbor.
Spectators begin to arrive to Bayfront Festival Park while boats start to gather in the Duluth Harbor ahead of the first performance for day two of the 34th annual Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man plays harmonica during a concert.
Pierre Lacocque of Mississippi Heat performs a harmonica solo during the band's set Saturday at the Bayfront Blues Festival at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A band plays on stage at an outdoor concert while people applaud.
The crowd applauds for Mississippi Heat during the band's set at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man signs an autograph for a fan at an outdoor concert
Pierre Lacocque of Mississippi Heat, left, signs an album for a fan after Mississippi Heat's performance during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A woman sits in a chair and plays a harmonica.
Lisa Jeske, of Minneapolis, plays a harmonica during a break in the action at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Jeske has attended multiple Bayfront Blues Festivals over the years.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Three spectators dressed in special hats laugh while watching a concert.
Mark Beeksma, of Minneapolis, left, Ann Henderson, of Fargo, center, and Randy Webb, of Rochester, share a laugh while wearing special head gear and waiting during a break in the action at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. Each has attended multiple Bayfront Blues Festivals.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man smiles while playing guitar on stage.
King Solomon Hicks smiles and plays to the camera just as he begins his set during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Spectators at an outdoor concert sitting in Vikings and Packers chairs.
Not only does the Bayfront Blues Festival bring together multiple musical acts, but apparently it also brings together fans of rival NFL teams as seen Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man smiles while singing and playing guitar at an outdoor concert.
King Solomon Hicks plays his guitar during his set at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A man plays guitar on stage at an outdoor concert.
King Solomon Hicks makes a facial expression while playing his guitar during his set at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Musicians play on stage at an outdoor concert.
King Solomon Hicks, left, and members of his band perform at the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A teenage girl and her aunt pose and make peace signs at an outdoor concert.
Avery Jacobson, 16, of St. Augusta, left, and her aunt, Mariah Jacobson, of St. Louis Park, pose and display peace signs with their fingers during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young girl performs a back flip at an outdoor concert.
Avery Jacobson, 16, of St. Augusta, performs a backflip while listening to King Solomon Hicks' set during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
In the space between two heads of a spectators, a man performs music on stage
Framed by the heads of spectators, King Solomon Hicks performs during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A young girl rotates to complete a back flip at an outdoor concert.
Avery Jacobson, 16, of St. Augusta, rotates toward completing a back flip while listening to King Solomon Hicks' set during the Bayfront Blues Festival Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
