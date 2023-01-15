Person pulled out of burning Superior home

SUPERIOR — Superior Fire Department personnel rescued a person from a burning home in east Superior on Saturday (Jan. 14).

According to a news release, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 4721 E. 2nd St. at 5:46 p.m. and arrived to find fire venting from the second story and a report of a person still in the home.

During a search of the second floor, a victim was located and removed to the front yard, where lifesaving interventions were immediately administered. The victim was transported to an unnamed local hospital.

Crews spent three hours extinguishing the fire and investigating the cause, which remains undetermined. Damage to the structure is estimated at $60,000.

The Superior Police Department, Mayo Ambulance and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted.