News Local

Person hospitalized after rock goes through windshield in Two Harbors

Police don't know where the rock came from and are asking the public for their help.

Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 9:05 PM

TWO HARBORS — A driver was hospitalized Friday after a rock broke through their windshield and struck them in Two Harbors. Police are now asking the public for any information on the moment leading up to the incident.

In a news release, the Two Harbors Police Department said a call for a medical emergency on Highway 61 near the Burlington Bay Campground came in just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The person was traveling south on Highway 61 when a rock struck the hood of their vehicle, continued through the windshield and struck them. They were taken to St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors before they were transported to a Duluth-area hospital, according to the release.

It is not known where the rock came from, and police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or been in that area just before 2 p.m. Friday to provide them with information.

“We're just really trying to narrow it down as to what happened. We really don't know very much and that's why we're hopeful that there's maybe an eyewitness that saw something,” Two Harbors Police Chief Rick Hogenson told the News Tribune. “We can’t eliminate anything. We have theories, but that really doesn't get you very far.”

The victim’s name was not provided and Hogenson was not sure what their condition was as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Two Harbors Police Department at 218-834-5566.

Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
