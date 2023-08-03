Pedestrian fatally struck by Bayfield police officer

BAYFIELD — A man was killed after he was struck by a city of Bayfield Police Department squad car Wednesday night, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 10:21 p.m. on State Highway 13 at West Bresette Hill Road, north of city limits near the Red Cliff Reservation. The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office was called and found the man dead, according to a news release.

"Due to the gravity of this tragic situation, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, is conducting the investigation," Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice reported.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the officer or victim, nor did they offer any further details on the circumstances of the collision.