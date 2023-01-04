99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Patrick Boyle selected as St. Louis County Board chair

Boyle previously served as board chair in 2019.

Patrick Boyle.jpg
Patrick Boyle
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
January 03, 2023 06:07 PM
DULUTH — For the second time in his career, St. Louis County Commissioner Patrick Boyle was selected to serve as the board chair for the year. Commissioner Keith Nelson was selected as the vice chair.

Boyle represents District 2, which covers the eastern communities of Duluth. He has been a commissioner since 2014. He previously served as board chair in 2019.

Nelson represents District 6, which covers the Quad Cities (Eveleth, Gilbert, Mountain Iron and Virginia) on the Iron Range and the south-central portion of the county. He has been a commissioner since 2003.

"It is my honor to serve as board chair this year, and I thank my fellow commissioners for their support," said Boyle. "I want to thank Commissioner McDonald for his steadfast, great leadership last year. I'll try to continue that trend. I also want to welcome Commissioner Harala to the board."

Annie Harala was recently elected to District 1, which covers the central portion of Duluth, a seat previously held by Frank Jewell. The organizational meeting was her first with the board.

Boyle also assigned commissioners to chair the following standing committees:

  • Health and human services — Paul McDonald
  • Public works and transportation — Keith Musolf
  • Environment and natural resources — Mike Jugovich
  • Finance and budget — Keith Nelson
  • Public safety and corrections — Annie Harala
  • Central management and intergovernmental relations — Ashley Grimm

He also announced the continuation of two special board committees: the Opioid Remediation Advisory Committee and the St. Louis County Depot Operations Committee, and the creation of a new committee tasked with reviewing and updating as needed the county's purchasing rules.
Commissioners also approved their meeting schedule for 2023. The 2023 schedule can be found at stlouiscountymn.gov/boardschedule .

At least one meeting each month will be held in locations around the county, outside of the county seat in Duluth. Board meetings will be livestreamed when at locations that are equipped with the necessary technology to do so. All other meetings will be recorded and posted later at youtube.com/@StLouisCountyMN, as well as aired on public access cable television.

