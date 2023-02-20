99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Passerby credited with saving Hibbing residents during fire

No injuries were reported.

Single-story white house with fire-damaged attic and firefighters on roof
A house at 419 41st St. E., Hibbing, sustained major fire damage Sunday night.
Contributed / Hibbing Fire Department
By Staff reports
February 20, 2023 07:38 AM

HIBBING — A passerby possibly saved the lives of residents whose home was on fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:05 p.m. to a single-family house fire at 419 41st St. E. A passerby noticed flames coming from the eves in the attic, called 911 and woke the occupants, who evacuated safely with their dog, the Hibbing Fire Department said in a news release. No injuries were reported.

"Thank you to the civilian passerby for the selfless act of alerting the occupants and to the neighbor for taking care of the occupants through this tragic time in their lives," the news release said. "This is what community is all about."

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the attic, but damage was extensive due to water runoff into the entire house. Total damages are estimated around $85,000.

The cause is believed to be electrical, but the Hibbing Fire Prevention Bureau is still investigating.

The Keewatin, Chisholm and Virginia fire departments also responded to the scene.

