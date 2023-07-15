Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Parachutist injured in Duluth Airshow

A member of the Navy Leap Frog team hit the ground hard and was taken by air ambulance to the hospital.

img_7322.jpg
A LifeLink helicopter evacuates a U.S. Navy Leap Frogs team member who was injured in a performance during the Duluth Airshow on Saturday at Duluth International Airport.
Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 3:11 PM

DULUTH — A parachutist hit the ground hard while performing at the Duluth Airshow on Saturday, prompting an emergency response that included an air ambulance.

Just after 2 p.m., a News Tribune reporter at the airshow saw a U.S. Navy Leap Frog parachute demonstration team member hit the ground hard after separating from another jumper during a stunt where they were attached at the feet to each other. Both had chutes out during the maneuver.

A News Tribune photographer said as the pair approached the ground, they split apart while horizontal. One jumper hit the ground hard while the other landed safely.

The crowd gasped as the jumpers approached the ground at high speed, and the jumper impacted the ground near the announcer's stand.

The airshow stopped as numerous emergency personnel surrounded the injured parachutist. A medical helicopter landed at the scene just before 2:30 p.m. and left with the injured jumper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jumper’s condition was not immediately known.

Reached by phone, Lindsay Kern, the airshow’s outreach director, declined to comment or confirm any injuries.

The Navy Leap Frogs did not immediately respond to a phone call or email from the News Tribune.

The airshow resumed by about 2:45 p.m.

News Tribune reporter Jay Gabler and News Tribune photographer Clint Austin contributed to this report.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Aging movie stars make this newspaper editor feel old
8h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth prepared for Fog Festival
8h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A garden surrounds a sign that says "Granitoid Memorial Park"
Local
Northlandia: The Duluth park that honors a historic street surface
8h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Scouts paddle in canoe.
Northland Outdoors
Ely camp marks century of sending Scouts into Boundary Waters
9h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Aging movie stars make this newspaper editor feel old
8h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Stauber votes to end U.S. military aid to Ukraine
9h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A zebra-print SUV in front of a big pile of logs
Local
Grand Rapids paper mill workers to strike
17h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien