Parachutist injured in Duluth Airshow

DULUTH — A parachutist hit the ground hard while performing at the Duluth Airshow on Saturday, prompting an emergency response that included an air ambulance.

Just after 2 p.m., a News Tribune reporter at the airshow saw a U.S. Navy Leap Frog parachute demonstration team member hit the ground hard after separating from another jumper during a stunt where they were attached at the feet to each other. Both had chutes out during the maneuver.

A News Tribune photographer said as the pair approached the ground, they split apart while horizontal. One jumper hit the ground hard while the other landed safely.

The crowd gasped as the jumpers approached the ground at high speed, and the jumper impacted the ground near the announcer's stand.

The airshow stopped as numerous emergency personnel surrounded the injured parachutist. A medical helicopter landed at the scene just before 2:30 p.m. and left with the injured jumper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jumper’s condition was not immediately known.

Reached by phone, Lindsay Kern, the airshow’s outreach director, declined to comment or confirm any injuries.

The Navy Leap Frogs did not immediately respond to a phone call or email from the News Tribune.

The airshow resumed by about 2:45 p.m.

News Tribune reporter Jay Gabler and News Tribune photographer Clint Austin contributed to this report.