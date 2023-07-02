Overburdened Duluth homeless shelter not waiting for extra floor

DULUTH — Even as Chum contemplates a significant expansion of its facility, including a homeless shelter and drop-in center, the organization is making significant short-term improvements.

Chum's executive director, John Cole, likes the organization’s odds of being able to obtain funding from a $98 million pool of assistance the Minnesota Legislature recently set aside to help homeless shelters across the state. He notes that a significant portion of the funding is earmarked for facilities in Greater Minnesota, and Chum operates the largest homeless shelter north of the Twin Cities.

The Chum Center on Thursday, June 15, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Applications for state aid are due in mid-September, with notifications of the successful projects expected in early 2024. Should Chum’s expansion receive support, the plan to add an additional floor to the facility would be completed by 2025, at the earliest.

That’s not soon enough for Cole, who said that in the winter months, the 80-bed Duluth facility is unable to suitably accommodate the 150-or-so people who sometimes arrive at its doors. As a result, many guests spend the night in a drop-in center, waiting it out until morning or finding a place to sleep in a chair or on the floor.

Lockable cellphone charging stations are going to be available for clients. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Even though Chum often operates beyond its capacity, Cole said the organization is taking what steps it can to provide a better setting for those who need its services. Toward that end, Chum recently remodeled, resurfacing its floors, painting the interior and installing new storage options for its guests, including lockers for personal possessions and charging safes for cellphones.

Chum employee LeVar Patterson talks about new lockers. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

LeVar Patterson, a housing compliance specialist for Chum, said the organization also upgraded and expanded its security camera system. He explained that many of Chum’s guests live in constant fear of losing what few possessions they still manage to carry without the benefit of a proper home. So, the security improvements have been a welcome change.

Cole noted that the fear of further loss many people experience during a period of homelessness can be intense.

“Autonomy over stuff becomes important in an existence where you might feel you have control over nothing else,” he said.

A series of storage lockers seen at Chum. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Winter months tend to be the busiest for Chum. So, the organization waited for spring to take on the recent work.

Chum has already been awarded $2 million in federal funding to help it expand. But Cole said it will take another $2.5 million to fulfill its goal of adding another floor to the facility — a move that would nearly double its current 10,700-square-foot capacity.

While Cole said he remains optimistic about the ability of Chum to win additional state funding support in time, he said the organization can’t wait for needed improvements in the interim.

He described feeling a sense of responsibility to elevate the immediate state of conditions inside the shelter rather than simply waiting for a larger project to come.

Storage lockers are available for clients. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“When we’re busy, we have 150 people living in close proximity to one another and they’re living one day at a time. They’re not necessarily thinking ahead. They live in the now, and we have to make sure the now is supportive in any way we can. So, for that reason, we need to constantly try to improve the physical conditions we provide,” Cole said.

He believes that reducing external stressors can help guests move forward.

Chum offices seen on Thursday, June 15 in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“If they don’t have to worry about these things, then they can spend their mental energy thinking about: How can I get over that trauma that has set me back?” Cole said.

“We just want to create a wholesome atmosphere for persons who happen to experience an episode of disruption in their lives, hoping we can provide a setting from which they can regroup and get themselves together to do what is necessary for them to get out of homelessness.”