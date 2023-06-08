Opponents of Duluth Heights hotel continue their legal challenge

DULUTH — A group of concerned citizens announced Thursday that it has asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to review a May 8 decision of the Duluth City Council to allow a controversial hotel project to proceed without requiring that the would-be developer prepare an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) in advance.

In dropping the requirement for an EAW, the council overturned a decision by the Duluth Planning Commission , which voted 6-2 on April 11 to order that Kinseth Hospitality Cos. complete the environmental assessment in advance of beginning work on a proposed 100-room, four-story hotel at the corner of Sundby Road and Page Street, across from a Kohl's store.

About 250 residents earlier signed a petition seeking additional review of the project, citing concerns about the impact it could have on wetlands and Miller Creek, a designated trout stream located nearby. The waterway is already considered to be in an ecologically "impaired" condition.

Kinseth representatives protested that the additional assessment was unnecessary, would add $50,000-$55,000 to the cost of the project and could delay the construction schedule by eight to 10 months.

Following the recommendations of city planning staff, the Duluth City Council unanimously reversed the Planning Commission's decision, setting the stage for the latest challenge, The appellants claim that the City Council overstepped its authority and should have deferred to the Planning Commission as the proper "Regulatory Governmental Unit" in deciding whether further review was warranted.

Kinseth said it aims to operate an extended-stay hotel on the site under the Marriott flag.