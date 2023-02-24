One Vineyard Church employee fired, another resigns amid investigation

DULUTH — A Duluth church employee was fired and another resigned after both refused to cooperate with the church's internal investigation into "allegations of misconduct."

Police continue to conduct a separate investigation into the allegations.

In a post to their website Thursday, the Vineyard Church said an employee was instructed to write a statement on their response to the allegations and submit it to the special committee set up by the church to lead its response. But the employee missed the deadline and did not provide a statement.

Additionally, the employee was required to cooperate with a company called Godly Response to Abuse in the Christian Environment (GRACE), which Vineyard had contracted to conduct an independent review.

But in their resignation letter, the employee "told us that he found himself unable to cooperate with the process established by GRACE and the Special Committee," the church said.

Earlier in the month, another employee was fired "because of his failure and refusal, as requested and directed, to meet with the GRACE investigator," the church said.

Both employees had been placed on leave prior to their departures.

Duluth Police Department spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth confirmed Friday that police are still investigating the matter and encouraged "individuals to come forward if they have any information to share."

Earlier this month, Hjelseth told the News Tribune that the department was "investigating complaints of assaults from victims."

The church also encouraged anyone with information to call 911 and to contact Emily Petrie, the GRACE investigator, at epetrie@netgrace.org.

The internal church inquiry is separate from the police investigation.

"As the investigation continues, we want to reaffirm our commitment to Jesus, to the truth, and to putting victims first," the church said.

The News Tribune is not naming the involved parties at this time as no charges have been filed.

The church first disclosed the situation to congregants late last month.

Police and church officials have not disclosed the number of alleged victims nor provided further details on the nature of the incidents.

Established in 1990 as a contemporary church with few traditional frills, Vineyard quickly grew into one of the largest congregations in Duluth, opening a 36,000-square-foot facility at 1533 W. Arrowhead Road in 2009. Since 2018, the church also has held weekly services in a leased sanctuary at Duluth Congregational Church, 3833 E. Superior St.