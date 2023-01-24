STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News Tribune accepting nominations for annual 20 Under 40 Awards

Nominations are due Feb. 28.

20 under 40 header
The Duluth News Tribune is accepting nominations for this year's 20 Under 40 Awards.
Tyler Schank /2019 file/ Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
January 24, 2023 12:00 PM
Since 2007, the Duluth News Tribune’s 20 Under 40 awards have recognized hundreds of Northland residents making a difference in the community.

They’ve been doctors, lawyers, activists, artists, business owners, coaches, teachers and many, many more.

You can nominate someone under age 40 who you think makes a positive impact in the Northland by filling out the form below.

The 2023 class will be announced this spring.

