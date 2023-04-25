Northshore Mining partially restarts

SILVER BAY — Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore Mining partially restarted its Babbitt iron ore mine and Silver Bay pellet plant this month after sitting idle for almost a year.

But the facilities are not expected to operate at full capacity this year, Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a call Tuesday morning with investors announcing first-quarter financial results.

"Our higher levels of steel production have led to the partial restart of some operations at our iron ore mining and pelletizing swing facility at Northshore earlier this month," Goncalves said. "As you may recall, Northshore has been totally idle since the spring of last year. We will continue to treat that facility as our swing operation, and at this time, we still do not expect to operate Northshore in full anytime this year."

Cliffs laid off more than 400 of Northshore's 580 employees when it idled its facilities last May amid a royalties dispute and as the use of scrap metal in electric arc furnaces reduced the need for its pellets.

The company began calling employees back in February, but it's unclear how many employees have returned and if there has been any progress on royalty fee negotiations. A Cliffs spokesperson did not immediately respond to emailed questions from the News Tribune on Tuesday morning.

Cliffs has tried to get out of what it has called "absurdly high" royalty fees it pays to Mesabi Trust — a publicly traded trust that collects royalties from Cliffs based on the volume of shipments from Northshore, the price of taconite and the amount of taconite that was mined from land owned by the trust — namely the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt, which supplies Northshore with ore.

A representative of Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, which manages Mesabi Trust, did not immediately return a voicemail from the News Tribune on Tuesday morning.

Mesabi Trust has said it initiated arbitration against Cliffs over the royalty dispute last October seeking damages from Cliffs for what it called "underpayment of royalties in 2020, 2021, and 2022" and declaratory relief on the trust's "entitlement to certain documentation and to the time the (Cliffs') royalty obligation accrues on internal production."

Mesabi Trust's annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, does not provide any update on the arbitration.

In an April 14 news release, Mesabi Trust announced it was declaring no distribution for quarter, noting it hadn't received any royalty payments from Northshore in the last two quarters and Cliffs hadn't updated the trust on specific plans for reopening Northshore at that time.

The royalty dispute prompted Northshore in late 2021 to announce it was moving the production of its direct-reduced, or DR, grade pellets to its recently purchased Minorca Mine in Virginia.

The company spent $100 million on Northshore's DR-grade pellet plant, which opened in 2019, and could produce 3.5 million tons of DR-grade pellets per year.

It was billed as a way to keep Northshore running consistently into the future, but now the facilities are considered "swing operations," going online and offline as dictated by demand. Goncalves has said he never would have built it if he knew Cliffs would purchase ArcelorMittal USA and its Minorca Mine in 2020.

The pellets supply Cliffs' hot briquetted iron, or HBI, plant in Toledo, Ohio. After that, the HBI produced by Cliffs can be mixed with scrap metal in an electric arc furnace to make steel.