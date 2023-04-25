99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Northshore Mining partially restarts

Cliffs says the Silver Bay and Babbitt operations aren't expected to ramp up to full operations this year.

Steam rises from Northshore Mining's pellet plant in Silver Bay. Lake Superior is in the background.
Cleveland-Cliffs' pellet plant in Silver Bay.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 11:29 AM

SILVER BAY — Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore Mining partially restarted its Babbitt iron ore mine and Silver Bay pellet plant this month after sitting idle for almost a year.

But the facilities are not expected to operate at full capacity this year, Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a call Tuesday morning with investors announcing first-quarter financial results.

"Our higher levels of steel production have led to the partial restart of some operations at our iron ore mining and pelletizing swing facility at Northshore earlier this month," Goncalves said. "As you may recall, Northshore has been totally idle since the spring of last year. We will continue to treat that facility as our swing operation, and at this time, we still do not expect to operate Northshore in full anytime this year."

Cliffs laid off more than 400 of Northshore's 580 employees when it idled its facilities last May amid a royalties dispute and as the use of scrap metal in electric arc furnaces reduced the need for its pellets.

The company began calling employees back in February, but it's unclear how many employees have returned and if there has been any progress on royalty fee negotiations. A Cliffs spokesperson did not immediately respond to emailed questions from the News Tribune on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cliffs has tried to get out of what it has called "absurdly high" royalty fees it pays to Mesabi Trust — a publicly traded trust that collects royalties from Cliffs based on the volume of shipments from Northshore, the price of taconite and the amount of taconite that was mined from land owned by the trust — namely the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt, which supplies Northshore with ore.

Read more
As Cliffs calls back some Northshore workers, area politicians say mine, plant set for April reopening
Bill to extend Northshore Mining unemployment benefits moves swiftly through Legislature
Cleveland-Cliffs 'flagrantly' violated mine safety act in 2016 walkway collapse
Cleveland-Cliffs extends closure of Northshore Mining until April
Cliffs to idle Northshore Mining as fight over royalty fees intensifies, scrap metal lessens need for pellets
Amid royalties dispute, Cliffs says it will move DR pellet production from Northshore to Minorca

A representative of Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, which manages Mesabi Trust, did not immediately return a voicemail from the News Tribune on Tuesday morning.

Mesabi Trust has said it initiated arbitration against Cliffs over the royalty dispute last October seeking damages from Cliffs for what it called "underpayment of royalties in 2020, 2021, and 2022" and declaratory relief on the trust's "entitlement to certain documentation and to the time the (Cliffs') royalty obligation accrues on internal production."

Mesabi Trust's annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, does not provide any update on the arbitration.

In an April 14 news release, Mesabi Trust announced it was declaring no distribution for quarter, noting it hadn't received any royalty payments from Northshore in the last two quarters and Cliffs hadn't updated the trust on specific plans for reopening Northshore at that time.

The royalty dispute prompted Northshore in late 2021 to announce it was moving the production of its direct-reduced, or DR, grade pellets to its recently purchased Minorca Mine in Virginia.

The company spent $100 million on Northshore's DR-grade pellet plant, which opened in 2019, and could produce 3.5 million tons of DR-grade pellets per year.

It was billed as a way to keep Northshore running consistently into the future, but now the facilities are considered "swing operations," going online and offline as dictated by demand. Goncalves has said he never would have built it if he knew Cliffs would purchase ArcelorMittal USA and its Minorca Mine in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pellets supply Cliffs' hot briquetted iron, or HBI, plant in Toledo, Ohio. After that, the HBI produced by Cliffs can be mixed with scrap metal in an electric arc furnace to make steel.

READ ABOUT MINING
FILE: Milepost 7 aerial
Local
DNR releases environmental review for stream mitigation, expansion of tailings basin
The agency said a more thorough environmental review and dam-safety permits are not needed because the expansion is within limits studied and permitted nearly 50 years ago.
FILE: PolyMet
Local
Glencore ups ownership in PolyMet
The Swiss mining giant also made an unsolicited bid for Teck, which is in a joint venture to bring Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine online and further study another nearby project.
April 06, 2023 05:59 PM
Sea of rice
Local
Walz budget proposal includes millions in grants for taconite industry to reduce mercury, sulfate
It would also fund Natural Resources Research Institutes' scale up of sulfate treatment technology.
April 02, 2023 11:00 AM
PolyMet
Local
Hearing will focus on whether bentonite clay is effective in tailings dam
Here's what to know about the contested case hearing on part of the proposed copper-nickel mine's permit to mine.
March 26, 2023 09:59 AM

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Victims of fatal Duluth fire named
April 25, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth Arena-Auditorium celebrated 10 millionth visitor
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Local
Listen: Twin Ports pinball duo fixes machines, builds community
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
lead and copper pipes
Editorials
Our View: Welcome dollars to help get lead out in Duluth
April 25, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
fox sparrow
Northland Outdoors
Terrible spring weather means historic Northland birdwatching opportunity
April 24, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Hakuto-R Earth
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Hakuto-R to land on the moon Tuesday, April 25
April 25, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Bob King
birding
Northland Outdoors
'Everyone Can Bird' accessible birding events start May 6
April 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers