News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northlandia: Newspapers once perpetuated cow-moose hybrid phenomenon

“Must be the result of a cow-moose flirtation in the woods somewhere in the vicinity of Hibbing," the Duluth Herald erroneously reported in 1905.

A grainy photo of a cow with the headline "FREAK CALF BORN AT WEST DULUTH"
The supposed moose-cow hybrid of Duluth.
Minnesota Historical Society / Duluth Herald
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
December 30, 2022 07:00 AM
DULUTH — Hailey Eidenschink didn’t go looking for a freak calf.

Last summer, Eidenschink was sifting through digitized archives of the Duluth Herald, searching for terms like "ghost" and “monster” with the hopes of finding something Halloween-related, the kind of stuff the self-proclaimed "history weirdo" is curious about. She works as a 4-H educator and cultural coordinator at the St. Louis County Depot for the University of Minnesota Extension and is host of " Minnesota Historia " on WDSE-WRPT.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune

Then she came across a pair of stories from 1905 and 1912 detailing a supposed cow-moose hybrid.

"It's talked about in terms of like, 'Oh, yeah, this is just the thing that happens,'" Eidenschink said.

"CALF THAT IS PART MOOSE: FREAK CALF BORN AT WEST DULUTH," the headline on the Duluth Herald article from June 10, 1905, read.

An newspaper clipping with the headline "CALF THAT IS PART MOOSE" and an image of the creature, which looks like most other cows.
A June 10, 1905, article in the Duluth Herald about a supposed cow-moose hybrid.
Minnesota Historical Society / Duluth Herald

The story went on to detail the 6-week-old "monstrosity" recently delivered to 505 17th Ave. W. in what is now known as Goat Hill.

"The head and tail are those of a bovine, but the rest of the body is more like that of a moose," the Herald reported. "The hind legs are distinctly those of a moose, and the calf is developing what is generally termed a 'bell' under its chin, as on the heads of moose."

The grainy photo that ran with the article shows what looks like a regular cow.

The article went on to figure the cow, which had been running loose on the Iron Range, must have hooked up with a moose and reproduced with it.

Which, of course, is biologically impossible.

A March 12, 1912 article in the Duluth Herald about the hide of a supposed cow/moose hybrid with the headline "TAXIDERMIST HAS HIDE OF STRANGE ANIMAL."
A March 12, 1912, article in the Duluth Herald about the hide of a supposed cow-moose hybrid.
Minnesota Historical Society / Duluth Herald

Still, the Herald wrote: “Must be the result of a cow-moose flirtation in the woods somewhere in the vicinity of Hibbing."

Little seems to have been written about the "freak calf" during its life. But in 1923, a year after its death, the Herald reported a taxidermist on West Superior Street had its hide.

A few weeks after finding those articles, Eidenschink was reading Jack Denton Scott's "The Duluth Mongoose," a book about Mr. Magoo, the Duluth Zoo's famed mongoose, when she came across a quote of someone wondering if people were afraid of Mr. Magoo escaping into the woods and mating with a moose to create a monster.

"Apparently the concept of hybrid moose monsters lived on at least through the 1960s in this town," she tweeted.

Indeed, newspapers across the U.S. and Canada throughout the 20th century routinely wrote about cow-moose hybrids, including one on a farm near Two Harbors in the 1930s.

once 0727 web.jpg
Community
Once Upon a Time in Duluth: The last whiffin-poofit came looking for a mate
Late July, 1921: The News Tribune had two days of coverage of "Minnie," a fantastical creature that was half moose, half bear, with the eyes of a gnu and the posture of a kangaroo.
July 22, 2021 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Christa Lawler

The Duluth News Tribune even got in on it by inventing a creature in July 1921, claiming its photographer had captured the "Minnie Whiffin-Poofit," which had the "claws of bear, hoofs of cow, back of bull, belly of monkey, ears of hippopotamus, eyes of gnu, upper lip of sea cow, hind legs of moose and the posture of a kangaroo."

The photos were clearly an illustration. It's unclear if the newspaper was trying to fool its readers or was satirizing other newspapers entertaining the idea of such bizarre hybrids.

072721.F.DNT.Once.jpg
Newsbank / News Tribune

In the October 1939 issue of Journal of Heredity, its editor lamented of all the weird hybrids newspapers were perpetuating that he needed to fact check.

"One of the minor trials and tribulations of the editor is to keep track of and mostly to discount and 'debunk' the amazing hybrids which fertile and unhampered imaginations manage to invent, and attempt to perpetuate through medium of publican in the daily press," the editor wrote.

His editor's note was inspired by an article published in that journal by a pair of University of Minnesota researches investigating that Two Harbors cow-moose "hybrid." He lauded the study, which did not prove a "moo-cow" existed (again, impossible), but because their research "may lead to discoveries of definite value regarding genes or endocrine glands."

Eidenschink has thought about why newspapers spread in the moose-hybrid phenomenon, and wondered if the feelings people had of moose at the time, particularly anxiety that moose were big, scary and fearless animals.

"I think there was a lot of fear and fascination with the moose. Maybe anytime you got kind of a funky-looking calf, something genetic is going on, maybe one that is particularly scraggly looking or aggressive, maybe the default was just to assume that it's part moose," Eidenschink said.

It's something she wants to dig into deeper.

"I'm really fascinated by it. I think people were just kind of fascinated with moose," Eidenschink said. "But I would love to really flesh it out because nobody seem to really be writing about it."

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
