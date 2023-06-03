99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, June 3

News Local

Northlandia: Meet ‘Petertoon,’ a Duluth businessman’s floating photo magnet

Jeff Foster Trucking’s eyecatching pontoon boat is half-truck.

A semi-truck pontoon boat sits in storage in a garage.
"Petertoon," the combination of a Jeff Foster Trucking semitruck and a pontoon boat, sits in storage in Brian Foster's garage near Island Lake on May 26.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 8:00 AM

ISLAND LAKE — Is it a floating truck? A family boat with headlights and an eye-wateringly loud horn?

In a garage about 30 minutes north of Duluth sits “Petertoon.” Roughly equal parts pontoon boat and gleaming semitruck, it’s the creation of Jeff Foster Trucking, a Duluth-based shipping, warehouse and manufacturing firm.

“It’s somewhat of an identity thing,” Jeff Foster, the company’s CEO and namesake, said of Petertoon. “My son and I and our family and the people that built it. We’re all around trucks all the time. Trucks are what we know. ... I’m the truck guy, so I guess it makes sense that the truck guy has a truck pontoon.”

Petertoon’s cab and hood come from a pair of 1988 Peterbilt Model 378s, and the pontoon below it is a 28-foot “tritoon,” which has a third pontoon segment running underneath.

Man smiles while pulling air horn.
Ben Foster pulls the air horn on Petertoon.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

It's no longer roadworthy, but the truck still has many of the features of a real-deal semi. The cab’s headlights and running lights all work. A compressor in the back powers the horn and cushions two air ride seats in the cab. A marine radio has replaced the CB.

It’s a pontoon boat. Nobody goes fast on a pontoon boat. Normally.
Jeff Foster, owner of "Petertoon"
Petertoon in action
"Petertoon" is a pontoon boat with semitruck stylings.
Contributed / Jeff Foster

Noticeably absent, though, are the pedals, the shifter and the truck’s engine. Petertoon’s grille swings upward to let passengers disembark through the mostly empty engine compartment if the leap from the pontoon deck or truck doors is too tricky.

Semi-truck pontoon boat sits parked in garage.
"Petertoon" sits in storage in Brian Foster's garage near Island Lake.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Behind the cab are the pontoon’s seats. Behind them is the boat’s original motor, ready to be replaced by a more powerful but quieter one this summer. The Foster family plans to add striping along the length of the truck, according to Brian Foster, Jeff Foster’s son and the company’s chief operating officer.

Brian said his favorite parts of Petertoon are the “chicken lights” that extend toward the back of the boat, as well as the cab’s chrome visor and chrome retro headlights. “We like shiny,” he said.

READ MORE 'NORTHLANDIA'
Aerial view of Black Beach
Local
Northlandia: North Shore's hottest beach is made of mining pollution
Taconite tailings dumped into the lake for 25 years created the black "sand."
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Woman points towards the lake.
Local
Northlandia: 'Snowshoe Priest' crossed Lake Superior in canoe — and may become saint
A stone cross on the North Shore marks the seemingly miraculous success of a perilous journey for Frederic Baraga, a Slovenian missionary who traversed the Upper Midwest in the 19th century.
May 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
woman documents gravestones
Local
Northlandia: Cemetery-walking volunteers keep history, genealogy alive — and online
Members of the website Find A Grave document graves in the Northland.
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
PBS mascots.jpg
Lifestyle
Northlandia: The ballad of Bluether and Razzleberry, PBS North’s retired mascots
A third, shorter-lived local public television mascot named Cosmos was benched because his appearance reportedly upset children.
May 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Cottage bookstore.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Lake Superior beachside cottage bookstore more than just a pretty space
Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais may have a picturesque location, but what keeps people coming back is the tailored selection and the sense of community.
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Two people play pinball.
Local
Northlandia: Pinball duo fix machines, build community
A small but enthusiastic group of players meet every week to play and compete.
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Man holds head of musk ox: brown fur and large, curled horns
Business
Northlandia: From fur to fins, common to bizarre, Tony's Trading Post wants your taxidermy
The Wrenshall business seeks all types of mounts and sells them.
April 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
items on display at museum
Local
Northlandia: Two Harbors museum documents 3M’s rocky start
The 3M Birthplace Museum holds a few artifacts from the massive company’s roots in northern Minnesota.
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Doll figures of Pinocchio and Geppetto on display.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: How a roadside Fairyland led to a museum of doll dioramas
After her family sold an Iron Range fairytale attraction, Faith Wick became a nationally known collectible doll artist. In a former Grand Rapids school room, her life's work lives on.
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Man points at map.
Local
Northlandia: How a few feet of Wisconsin ended up on Minnesota side of St. Louis River
Differing definitions, a changing shoreline and a 1920 U.S. Supreme Court case all played a role.
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Petertoon’s origins lie in a video of a similar truck/boat hybrid that was passed around the company, Brian said, and it evolved into a team-building exercise in the firm’s bodyshop.

Petertoon under construction
"Petertoon" under construction at Jeff Foster Trucking.
Contributed / Jeff Foster

“We thought it was super cool,” Brian said. “It’s very bizarre to see a vehicle out on the water. From a distance, it really throws you off.”

The company had a disused 28-foot pontoon on its grounds, and staff there attached the cab and hood of two separate Peterbilt trucks atop the boat’s frame. They finished building Petertoon in 2017. Some, but not all, of the 10-15 people who had a hand in Petertoon’s creation have had a chance to take it for a spin themselves, according to Jeff Foster.

Man lifts up the engine hood on the semi-truck pontoon boat to reveal an empty space.
Brian Foster shows the space where an engine would be on a semitruck, but is empty on "Petertoon."
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

As a boat, Petertoon handles more or less like a run-of-the-mill pontoon. Its turns are wider and the truck cab sometimes catches the wind. It can reach speeds of about 20 mph on the water.

“But then again, we didn’t build it to go fast, either. It’s a pontoon boat. Nobody goes fast on a pontoon boat,” Jeff said with a chuckle. “Normally.”

It’s also a photo magnet. The Fosters took Petertoon onto Lake Superior for the Festival of Sail, drawing considerable attention from boaters and festival-goers. It mostly stays on Island Lake, though.

Petertoon in Duluth
"Petertoon" docked in Duluth.
Contributed / Jeff Foster

Kids frequently make honk-your-horn arm pumps at Petertoon, but, wary of the noise, the Fosters try not to blare it too much.

“Blowing the air horn is very popular,” Brian Foster said. “It gives me goosebumps.”

With striping and an upgraded motor, Brian said, the family might take it “exploring” and to more events.

“It’ll be in Lake Superior a little more,” he said.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune

