Northlandia: Inside Duluth’s teeny tiniest store

DULUTH — At the Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage, it’s the little things that matter.

The Lincoln Park dollhouse store is packed with small-scale replicas of everyday items: delicate dish sets crafted using dental tools and painted by hand, makeup palettes no larger than a fingernail, inch-high armchairs, and quarter-scale casement windows. It also sells the tools and materials needed to build and wire the doll houses, doll apartments — doll lighthouses, even — that might contain them.

This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return. Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune

“I don’t know how fancy it is,” owner Beverly Clark said, “but I have everything, almost.”

Clark opened the store alongside a now-former business partner on the Friday before the infamous Halloween blizzard of 1991. The partner ultimately quit the business, and Clark, wary of the toll her then-career as a nurse might take as she aged, and also eager to be her own boss, dove in full time.

“I realized I had to have one or the other,” she said of the cottage and her former nursing job.

ADVERTISEMENT

The store, Clark claims, is the last business of its kind in a region that spans Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, most of Montana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Manitoba.

Beverly Clark, owner of The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage in Duluth, stands behind the front counter Jan. 6. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

It’s covered in intricately arranged displays of miniature spreads of food, miniature tools, miniature electronics and so on, often arranged in little vignettes inside equally little bridal shops, music rooms and hotel lobbies. Sprinkled throughout are small signs politely asking customers, and their small children in particular, to avoid touching those displays.

A blue miniature home on display inside The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s just very genteel,” Clark said of the shop. “And I like when people walk in, they think it’s European. It brings back memories. They’re happy to be here. I like the whole circumstance of the store.”

Clark moved the store to its current home on West Superior Street in 2014 after the business’ former location in Canal Park was converted into apartments.

The store initially billed itself as “Thee” — with two "e's" — Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage, and some of the signs there still have that spelling. Clark said she changed that because it’s not grammatically correct.

A previous sign for The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage rests on the floor of the current location. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

She’ll often wire other collectors’ dollhouses for electricity, running small power cables to teeny light fixtures or, in one display house, to a mock fireplace that glows and flickers in a richly appointed living room about the size of a shoebox.

“That pays me better than selling,” Clark explained.

Most of the store’s clientele are older women. Clark might only have a handful of customers in a given week, but a single out-of-town customer can make up for it quickly. She’s a little worried about future rent increases, but said she didn’t get into miniatures to make money.

“I do it because I love it,” Clark said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The view of the back of a miniature home on display inside of The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth includes a furnished living room and replica husky and kitchen on the other side of the wall. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A small workshop in the back contains yet more miniatures in various states of repair or construction.

In a corner sits a light-green dollhouse that a Duluth man allegedly stole in September after smashing the cottage’s display window. Damage to the house and the furniture inside it totaled $1,150, according to court records.

Repairs to the house, which retails for about $800, could take weeks, at least. She plans to fix it up when she’s able to find or make the time between other orders.

“Anything is worth it,” Clark said when asked if that would be worth the effort, “if you can do the work.”

The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store owner Beverly Clark holds a piece from a damaged miniature home she is in the process of restoring. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A fully decorated three-story miniature home is displayed near the front counter. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A sign hanging above the entrance of The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store, 2031 W. Superior St., Duluth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune