News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northlandia: Inside Duluth’s teeny tiniest store

The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage has been in Lincoln Park since 2014 and Duluth generally since the Halloween blizzard of 1991.

Inside The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth
Inside The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth on Jan. 6. At right, shop owner Beverly Clark sits behind the front counter.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
January 14, 2023 08:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — At the Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage, it’s the little things that matter.

The Lincoln Park dollhouse store is packed with small-scale replicas of everyday items: delicate dish sets crafted using dental tools and painted by hand, makeup palettes no larger than a fingernail, inch-high armchairs, and quarter-scale casement windows. It also sells the tools and materials needed to build and wire the doll houses, doll apartments — doll lighthouses, even — that might contain them.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune

“I don’t know how fancy it is,” owner Beverly Clark said, “but I have everything, almost.”

Clark opened the store alongside a now-former business partner on the Friday before the infamous Halloween blizzard of 1991. The partner ultimately quit the business, and Clark, wary of the toll her then-career as a nurse might take as she aged, and also eager to be her own boss, dove in full time.

“I realized I had to have one or the other,” she said of the cottage and her former nursing job.

The store, Clark claims, is the last business of its kind in a region that spans Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, most of Montana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Manitoba.

Beverly Clark, owner of Thee Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth, stands behind the front counter.
Beverly Clark, owner of The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage in Duluth, stands behind the front counter Jan. 6.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

It’s covered in intricately arranged displays of miniature spreads of food, miniature tools, miniature electronics and so on, often arranged in little vignettes inside equally little bridal shops, music rooms and hotel lobbies. Sprinkled throughout are small signs politely asking customers, and their small children in particular, to avoid touching those displays.

A blue miniature home on display inside of Thee Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth.
A blue miniature home on display inside The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s just very genteel,” Clark said of the shop. “And I like when people walk in, they think it’s European. It brings back memories. They’re happy to be here. I like the whole circumstance of the store.”

Beverly Clark
Business
PREVIOUSLY: After long search, dollhouse store moves from Canal Park to Duluth's Lincoln Park
Some of Clark’s customers have found her new location in Lincoln Park, and some passersby stop in out of curiosity.
May 04, 2014 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Candace Renalls

Clark moved the store to its current home on West Superior Street in 2014 after the business’ former location in Canal Park was converted into apartments.

The store initially billed itself as “Thee” — with two "e's" — Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage, and some of the signs there still have that spelling. Clark said she changed that because it’s not grammatically correct.

A previous sign for Thee Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage in Duluth.
A previous sign for The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage rests on the floor of the current location.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

She’ll often wire other collectors’ dollhouses for electricity, running small power cables to teeny light fixtures or, in one display house, to a mock fireplace that glows and flickers in a richly appointed living room about the size of a shoebox.

“That pays me better than selling,” Clark explained.

Most of the store’s clientele are older women. Clark might only have a handful of customers in a given week, but a single out-of-town customer can make up for it quickly. She’s a little worried about future rent increases, but said she didn’t get into miniatures to make money.
“I do it because I love it,” Clark said.

A replica husky inside of a miniature home at Thee Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth.
The view of the back of a miniature home on display inside of The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth includes a furnished living room and replica husky and kitchen on the other side of the wall.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

A small workshop in the back contains yet more miniatures in various states of repair or construction.

In a corner sits a light-green dollhouse that a Duluth man allegedly stole in September after smashing the cottage’s display window. Damage to the house and the furniture inside it totaled $1,150, according to court records.

Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage Shop in Duluth
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Duluth man allegedly caught heisting antique dollhouse
A burglary in progress was reported Tuesday night at the Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage Shop.
September 01, 2022 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Repairs to the house, which retails for about $800, could take weeks, at least. She plans to fix it up when she’s able to find or make the time between other orders.

“Anything is worth it,” Clark said when asked if that would be worth the effort, “if you can do the work.”

Thee Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store owner Beverly Clark holds a piece from a damaged miniature home.
The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store owner Beverly Clark holds a piece from a damaged miniature home she is in the process of restoring.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A fully decorated three-story miniature home on display near the front counter inside of Thee Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage shop in Duluth
A fully decorated three-story miniature home is displayed near the front counter.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A sign for Thee Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth.
A sign hanging above the entrance of The Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store, 2031 W. Superior St., Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Miniature statues of figures from history at Thee Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth.
Miniature statues of figures from history stand in the display window.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
