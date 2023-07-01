Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northlandia: Ghost stories from Two Harbors’ haunted restaurant

Some longtime employees at Black Woods Bar & Grill claim the building is haunted by “Sarah,” the ghost of a girl they suspect died in its long-ago past.

Steep stairs leading downward
Steep stairs leading down from an unused second floor above Black Woods Bar and Grill in Two Harbors, as seen June 20. Some longtime workers at the restaurant believe when the alleged ghost was still alive, she fell down these stairs and broke her neck.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 7:02 AM

TWO HARBORS — Nicole Beveridge still remembers her first alleged encounter with Sarah.

“I can feel people that aren’t always with us, in the living,” she said. “I just felt a nice little chill and a brush behind me, and then I asked somebody, ‘Is there somebody that lives here?’ and they said, ‘yes.’ And that’s when I began to learn the story of Sarah.”

Woman sits in restaurant
Nicole Beveridge, an employee of over six years, shares several stories she has heard of the ghost allegedly haunting the Two Harbors Black Woods Bar and Grill.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Sarah is a ghost — or at least an oral history of a supposed ghost — said to lurk in the Black Woods Bar & Grill in Two Harbors. Beveridge and some other longtime employees believe she’s a young child who is responsible for otherwise inexplicable mischief there.

They claim that Sarah has smashed a tableful of dirty dishes when no one else was nearby; flung a stack of drinkware from a secure shelf; tossed aside hamburger buns; rearranged silverware overnight; poked customers and servers; and fussed with the lights when nobody was near the switch.

“You can’t even debunk what happens because there’s no other way that. We don’t have a breeze going through to knock down plates; we don’t have a dog running around the building to knock stuff over,” Hannah Story, who's been a server there for about eight years, told the News Tribune. “It’s got to be somebody doing it, and it’s Sarah.”

Woman sits in restaurant
Hannah Story, a server for over eight years at the Two Harbors Black Woods Bar and Grill, shares stories of the alleged ghost.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Beveridge showed the News Tribune security camera footage of one such antic. In the video, a bartop menu quickly disappears from the edge of the frame — tossed violently, she said, by Sarah. Patrons who were reportedly nearby left, disturbed, shortly afterward.

“She flies it off of there,” Beveridge said. “In the blink of an eye.”

Black Woods Bar and Grill restaurant in Two Harbors
The allegedly haunted Black Woods Bar and Grill, located at 612 Seventh Ave., Two Harbors.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

The rumored ghost shows up in fits and starts. Sarah is particularly active after alterations to the restaurant: new carpeting, roofing, renovations to the second floor, and so on, according to Story and Beveridge.

But neither seemed worried about the rumored ghost. Story said it can feel eerie when she’s by herself in the restaurant at night, but that Sarah’s apparent presence is normal now.

“I’ve been here for so long that she’s just like my other co-worker that’s here. She makes noise and throws plates at everybody, but it’s nothing to be scared of. I’ve never been scared of her,” Story said. “She’s great. She’s fun to have around. She’s always definitely a little excitement for the day. Definitely a story to tell. Everyone asks about her all the time.”

Stairs leading to second floor
Steep stairs leading up to an unused second floor above the Black Woods Bar and Grill in Two Harbors. Some workers believe when the alleged ghost was still alive, she fell down these stairs and broke her neck.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Beveridge and Story believe Sarah as an orphan who broke her neck and died after a fall down the precipitous steps leading to the restaurant’s upper floor. Up there, a sputtering fluorescent light illuminates a hallway connecting dead-quiet, dormitory-style rooms that are now used for restaurant storage.

Sarah’s purported origins, though, don’t square with the building’s recorded history. It previously served as a boarding house and a bakery, according to Ellen Lynch, head of the Lake County Historical Society, but not an orphanage, as the rumor contends. Lake County records indicate the property has been owned by about 16 people or organizations since 1900, none of which are apparent orphanages or organizations that might be conceptually adjacent to an orphanage.

Restaurant worker grabs plates of food in kitchen
Nicole Beveridge grabs food from the kitchen to serve customers at Black Woods.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

It’s unclear if anyone — let alone a little girl — died there. Finding a record of the accidental death of a child at that location among newspaper archives or death records, Lynch said, would be a needle-in-a-haystack sort of search.

Cheryl Watson, who’s been a server at Black Woods for 21 years, said she’s heard Sarah stories but hasn’t seen much, if any, evidence of the purported ghost herself. More of the same was true for a pair of younger and relatively new staffers at the restaurant, who said they’d heard stories about a ghost there, but had not witnessed anything out of the ordinary themselves.

“She maybe just comes out at certain times,” Watson said.

Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
This is Northlandia: a place to bring your curiosity, because you will find curiosities. In this series, the News Tribune celebrates the region's distinctive people, places and history. Discover the extraordinary stories that you just might miss if you're not in the right place, at the right time, ready to step off the beaten path with no rush to return.
Adelie Bergstrom / Duluth News Tribune

