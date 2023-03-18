Northlandia: From home to gas station and back again

GILBERT — Working from home has become more commonplace since the pandemic. But most home-based businesses aren't gas stations.

The house on the corner of Nebraska Avenue and Broadway Street in downtown Gilbert has transformed from a U.S. Steel-owned house to a gas station and duplex for several decades before changing again into a single-family home.

Turning a house into a gas station

"That place has seen a lot," said previous owner Kim Preiner. "A lot of people have passed through that little corner. I was just one of them."

The pine staircase that Dan Miller built is one of the features of the former Kim's Oil building that he and Connie Miller purchased in Gilbert and turned into their home. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Preiner owned Kim's Oil Co., a gas service station and fuel oil delivery company at that corner house. He started his business in 1986 after he bought the station from the Potochnik family. He wasn't the first person to run the gas station on that corner, as it had been transformed into one in the early 1950s.

The building started its life in a different location, according to Iron Range Historical Society Vice President Robert Kivela. It was moved from about three blocks away in summer 1936 from an area of town known as the "Gilbert location."

"U.S. Steel had a bunch of houses in that area, maybe about 100, on the southeast side of main street," Kivela said. "They were all on squatter leases from U.S. Steel that also operated in (former mining towns) Genoa and in Sparta. But then it was purchased by a fellow named Joseph Potochnik."

Kim's Oil Co. gas station on the corner of Broadway Street and Nebraska Avenue in the early 2010s. Contributed / Kim Preiner

Dan and Connie Miller's house at 301 S. Broadway Ave. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Potochnik turned it into a gas station. He operated Best Gas and Oil Co., a franchisee of the Conoco gas company, through the 1950s. It was passed on to Joe "Dodo" Sitarsich in the early 1960s, when it became a hangout spot for "guys on the south side," according to Kivela.

"It was kitty-corner to Peternel's Bar, and the gas station became the spot to hang across the street," Kivela said. "And they had, as most small towns did then, a shuffleboard court right on the side of the gas station. I remember driving by and watching them play shuffleboard."

The gas station was run by Joe Gentile for some time before it was passed back to Potochnik, who then sold it to Preiner. While he ran the gas station, Preiner also rented out two apartments in the building, one upstairs and one downstairs. In 2014, it was time for Preiner to retire and he started looking for someone interested in buying the place.

Turning a gas station back into a house

Pastor Dan Miller, of Grace and Truth Bible Church in Virginia, met Preiner through a mutual friend who lived in the duplex at Kim's Oil at the time. Miller and his wife, Connie, were looking to downsize from their home in McKinley, but still wanted enough room to have family stay when they visit in the summer.

Dan Miller, left, and Connie Miller at their Gilbert home March 10. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"This was ideal for that," Dan Miller said. "The first 10 feet of it, or so, where this beam is, was the gas station. It also has a garage, which I liked because I like to work on cars with the lift. My wife says that's the reason we bought it, but it wasn't just that."

The Millers bought the station and started working on turning it into their home in 2018. This wasn't their first time taking on this kind of project. When they started their church in Aurora, they converted an old liquor store into a church. Eventually, they outgrew that location and moved their church into a former Catholic church on the north side of Virginia.

The renovation process of the former Kim's Oil into a house for Dan and Connie Miller. Contributed / Dan Miller

A side of Dan and Connie Miller's house as seen from West Nebraska Avenue East. A deck was among additions to the house after the Millers purchased the former Kim's Oil building. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

What's it take to convert a gas station back into a house? Lots of renovations.

Miller's nephew owns Minnesota Builders and drew up a floor plan. They had to remove several walls and installed new set of stairs to the upper part of the duplex and widened the stairs down to the basement. Miller's brother-in-law worked on the inside renovation, installing plasterboard and flooring and painting. They put in a bigger deck around the back and cleared out the area behind the garage to make a terraced garden.

What about the tanks and pumps out front?

"We hired a contractor to take out the tanks and he took the pumps as well because they were a little older," Miller said. "They were too old to sell, but not quite old enough to be antique, you know."

A garden was planted where two gas pumps used to stand at Dan and Connie Miller's home. Contributed / Dan Miller

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency helped covered 90% of the costs to clean up the hazardous waste. The concrete driveway was torn out and turned into a lawn and garden. "People taking walks in the summer would like to walk past the backyard and say, 'Oh, yeah, that's looking nice,'" Miller said. "Our neighbor behind here said she really likes looking out at our garden, rather than the hillside the way it was. So that's nice."

The upstairs kitchen area inside Dan and Connie Miller's house features wood flooring and a vintage telephone. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The dining room and kitchen inside Dan and Connie Miller's home. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

When they first started the renovations, Miller said a woman swung by to purchase gas.

"When Kim had it, it was a full-service station. So he had pumped gas and a lot of the ladies liked that they pumped gas for you," Miller said. "So they were a little disappointed when he had closed."

A two-by-four, signed and dated by Joe Omerza in 1937, was found inside a wall during the renovation. Contributed / Dan Miller

One large benefit Miller hadn't predicted before moving in was their prime location for the town's Independence Day festivities. Gilbert celebrates the holiday with a large parade on Broadway Street on the evening of July 3. Miller's house is located at the very start of the parade.

"We have a congregation out front here. People start setting up chairs there the night before," Miller said. "So we have to get our chairs out there before they take over the corner. But there's lots of room and we enjoy it. It's a fun time."

The Millers say they're happy where they are. After living in the country for many years, it took a while to get used to being in town again.

"It wouldn't have been my choice to (to live in a former gas station), but it's worked out very well," Miller said. "We're very thankful."