Northlandia: A movie theater 250 feet below Eveleth

EVELETH — There are some grand auditoriums on the Iron Range. Ornate plasterwork and chandeliers adorn both the Hibbing High School Auditorium and the Goodman Auditorium at Virginia High School, the latter of which is set to be torn down.

And then there was the Wilsonian Auditorium, built out of an old pump house 250 feet below Eveleth. With a capacity of 200, the 52-by-20-foot theater was part of the Spruce Mine, an underground iron ore mine.

Oliver Iron Mining Co. District Superintendent Charles Grabowsky wrote a description of the theater for the April 1926 issue of the Rockford Furniture Herald, a trade publication for the Illinois city’s furniture industry. The article touted that the film “Happiness,” which followed the furniture-making process from the felling of a walnut tree to the finished piece entering the home of a newly married couple, was shown to several hundred miners in the underground theater.

Grabowsky said miners once regularly ate their lunch up on the surface, but with the theater, they were staying underground over the noon hour.

“Immediately after eating they congregate in the pump room or so-called motion picture theater, have their show, and return to their working places,” Grabowsky wrote in the furniture article.

"Immediately after eating they congregate in the pump room or so-called motion picture theater, have their show, and return to their working places," Grabowsky wrote in the furniture article.

Safety films were screened every two weeks, and sometimes even comedies. An April 9, 1925, article in the Eveleth News describing the opening of the theater two days prior said “Hindsight is Better than Foresight” was shown at the dedication program.

The article noted the idea to convert the old pump house into a theater came from another superintendent, Joseph Wilson, presumably the Wilsonian Auditorium’s namesake.

A more detailed description of the theater by Grabowsky appeared in the January 1926 issue of the journal Electrical Mining. “If the safety picture is composed of two reels, that is usually all that is shown,” Grabowsky wrote. “If the safety picture consists of one reel, we usually show a comedy reel.”

But it wasn’t just used for those motion picture shows.

Miners sit in the Spruce Mine underground theater in Eveleth. The converted pump room was used to show safety and comedy films over lunch. Men would also perform songs on their accordions after the movies ended. Contributed / Iron Range Research Center (Chisholm, Minn.)

Both the Furniture Herald and Eveleth News noted that after the films ended, miners would pull out accordions and perform live music for their co-workers.

“In the very early days of the Iron Range, when the immigrants hadn't learned English yet, their common language — their music — it was one of the things that connected them,” said Tucker Nelson, an Iron Range historian.

“I don’t think it was uncommon for people to have played music, but it would have been folk music, not necessarily somebody who was classically trained,” Nelson said. “But it was fairly common … for the miners to entertain each other with their own music.”

Nelson, who grew up in Eveleth and lives in Virginia, was recently featured on an episode of PBS North’s "Minnesota Historia" on the odd early history of Eveleth and the Spruce Mine.

He told the News Tribune he first heard of the Wilsonian Auditorium on a Facebook post a few years ago. Several commenters were joking about getting Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation funds to find and reopen the theater.

In all likelihood, the underground mine (and theater, if it is still there) is now filled with water or caved in.

The underground Spruce Mine closed by 1953 and the open pit mine above it closed later that decade, Nelson said.

Nelson, who has sifted through newspaper clippings, journal articles and photos of the theater, said the last mention he could find of the theater was in 1940. The Askov American on March 28, 1940, reported the Askov basketball team, despite losing to Two Harbors in the state tournament, got a tour of the Spruce Mine, including a stop at “the unique underground auditorium.”

The space would also occasionally host civic clubs or company executives.

Most descriptions maintain the theater was simple. But Nelson found one source that said it had an orchestra pit and lighting.

“I’m thinking somebody was confusing this very simple underground theater that had been converted from a pump room with some other performance space in town,” Nelson said. “Because at various points — from the 1920s to the 1950s — there were quite a few movie theaters in Eveleth, some that, of course, just played silent films and then there were at least three at one time that were playing talkies, and not to mention Finnish, Swedish and Italian halls that had a stage.”