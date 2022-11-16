Northland ski hills prepare for season

DULUTH — Area ski resorts are gearing up for another season of winter recreation. As temperatures drop, snow machines at Lutsen Mountains and Spirit Mountain fired up Friday evening to prepare the slopes. In Superior, the Mont du Lac Resort snow machines began pumping powder in the early morning hours Sunday. The Northland also received a blast of fresh flakes with recent snowfalls through Tuesday, boosting confidence in a strong and early start to the season.

Spirit Mountain

"The upcoming forecast is looking good; into the teens and single digits. When it drops down to the mid-20s overnight, it gives us enough time to make snow. We're looking forward to temperatures in the teens, because then we can use snow guns and snow sticks to make even more snow," said Jon Regenold, director of resort services at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.

A snow cannon makes snow at Spirit Mountain on Tuesday. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Regenold anticipates Spirit Mountain will begin its early season hours Nov. 25. It will be open on weekends only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-December, followed by regular season hours on Wednesdays through Sundays into March.

Due to a drop in employment, Regenold said the resort has scaled back to operating only five days a week. At full employment, Spirit Mountain hires up to 300 seasonal base staff in the winter. It takes about 200 staff in order to fully operate the resort's 20 ski runs and chalets, said Regenold.

"We are not alone in this challenge. Filling these roles across seasonal businesses has posed a challenge. We are continually hiring and still have positions available. Although the job fairs went well, we're not yet at full capacity. There are part- and full-time hours available for a full spectrum of positions to meet the needs of many different people. Both indoor and outdoor, from food and beverage, lift operations, snow making, facilities and instructors, to tickets and rentals," Regenold said.

Spirit Mountain employees and volunteers receive a season pass for $1. Employees also receive perk passes twice a month to bring friends and family at a discounted rate, and are given a food discount. Higher wages for entry level positions were also implemented this year, Regenold said.

In 2021, Spirit Mountain recorded 202,000 visitors on its slopes. Due to rising operational costs, ticket prices have increased slightly from last year. The city of Duluth also contributes tourism tax funds to the facility. Every dollar received through the tourism tax generates an economic return of $18.72 to the Duluth community, according to Regenold.

"We really are an asset to the community and strive to maintain that. It is wonderful to be able to bring additional traffic to hotels and other surrounding businesses," Regenold said. "We always take pride to what we offer the community, whether it be through the Snow Club programming while partnering with area schools that bring upwards of 300 local kids each night ... to our home school program on Fridays. It also is a draw for families, not only tourists. There's full generations out here enjoying the slopes and winter with a lifelong sport."

Skier Gregory Garmer knocks snow off an overhanging branch at Snowflake Nordic Ski Center on Tuesday. “It’s nice to be out,” he said. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Lutsen Mountains

This year, Lutsen Mountains experienced its shortest closed season ever after operating slopes through May for the first time, and planning to open at its earliest date ever this month.

General Manager Jim Vick is hopeful slopes will open Saturday with early season hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday. The resort will also be open on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday (Nov. 24 and 25) from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the weekend of Nov. 26 and 27 from 9-4 p.m. Starting on Dec. 9, Lutsen Mountains will be open daily.

Vick said the resort is sitting well for the upcoming season. "To get a lake effect snowstorm in early November sets us up for what we hope is a snow-filled winter," he said.

While weekend, holiday and part-time shifts are still seeking to be filled, Lutsen Mountains' core staff is set, Vick added.

"The labor market has not been easy the last two years. As a result, we've just had to put more effort and time into it, and that's what's worked for us. We adjusted the pay scale last winter. That has helped. We also use foreign seasonal workers," Vick said.

Additionally, Lutsen Mountains made significant investments in snow-making equipment over the summer to cover more terrain that will last into spring. During the pandemic, the resort began putting capacity limits on peak days. This practice was continued after guests reported a better experience with less crowding of the resort. Weekday ticket prices have been reduced from last year to encourage visitors to focus not only on weekend skiing.

Mont du Lac Resort

With a few inches of snow already gathering on the hill, manager Mike Ohara said Mont du Lac Resort is targeting an opening date of Friday, Nov. 25. All-day pass prices are in line with last year, with added incentives to purchase tickets online.

"We're looking forward to the new season, offering more hours, days and fun," said Ohara.

Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Nov. 26. Sunday operations are subject to weather conditions.

The full season schedule is anticipated to begin Dec. 3. Hours on Tuesdays through Thursdays will be 4-8 p.m.; Fridays from 4-9 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for the chairlift; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lutsen Mountains will be open on Christmas Eve and be closed Christmas Day, followed by a change in weekday hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekend hours will remain the same.

The trophy lodge is also now serving dinner.

For the ski season, the resort needs about 91 employees at full capacity, and is continuously hiring.

Other area ski resorts

Giants Ridge in Biwabik plans to open Black Friday, Nov. 25.

Chester Bowl in Duluth anticipates opening Dec. 10.