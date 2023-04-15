Northland rivers are thundering, attracting onlookers

JAY COOKE STATE PARK — You could feel the rumble even before you get to the river’s edge here, the sound of a winter's worth of snow melting all at once — rushing by and roiling so loudly that you have to half-shout to hear someone 10 feet away.

It’s just one example of the power of water on display across the Northland this week, unfolding as destructive flooding in some areas and sheer beauty in others.

"It's amazing. I've seen it when it's just calm, covered in ice, and it's so different now,'' said S.J. Anderson.

Anderson and her daughter had stopped on the way up from the Twin Cities to watch the St. Louis River tumble over billion-year-old rock. Then they were off to see the same display at the Gooseberry and Baptism rivers along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

“I'm glad we picked this weekend. I think we timed it right,'' she said.

Anderson was among the throngs of spectators coming to watch the annual rite of spring, high water turning often-placid waterfalls into raging torrents.

“It’s awesome,'' said Jeff Peterson of Stacy, Minnesota, who came to see the spectacle with wife, Jeri. "It's kind of trippy looking straight down at it from the bridge."

The Petersons were on the famous swinging bridge as more than 30,000 cubic feet of water passed underfoot every second.

"It was frozen solid earlier this week. There wasn’t any flow, maybe 200 or 300 CFS ... and now look at it,'' said Kristine Hiller, interpretive naturalist for Jay Cooke State Park.

The St. Louis River, which drains a massive area of 1.9 million acres, or nearly 3,000 square miles, much of it covered with near-record snowpack a week ago, is still below the all-time record flow of 55,000 cubic feet per second reached during the June 2012 flood, when the river wiped out the swinging bridge here and spilled into Duluth’s Fond du Lac neighborhood downstream. It remains unknown yet if higher levels will follow this month, especially if forecast rain and snow develops over the weekend, adding to the snowmelt.

At the dam near Carlton, huge chunks of ice, some as big as a car, joined entire trees flowing past, bashing through the gates and down into the river gorge. More spectators gathered there to watch the spectacle, with part of the Thomson Reservoir still covered in ice.

A Minnesota power official at the dam said the utility’s system of dams and reservoirs were so far handling the massive flow of water with no major issues. Water levels entering the system — which includes the reservoir lakes north of Duluth along the Cloquet River — were still rising on Friday.

Brenda Ringold, a Gooseberry State park staff specialist, said crowds were already building to watch the North Shore waterfalls in action at mid-week.

“It was hopping already by Wednesday, a lot of people,’’ Ringold said. “The falls are running big right now.”

Ringold said some trails below the falls are closed due to flooding. She also reminds potential visitors that trails along the river are not shoveled and are still covered in snow and ice.

“Anyone coming up should plan for ice, even wearing cleats on their boots,’’ she said. ‘It’s very slippery.”

The Duluth Fire Department this week warned people to stay well back from riverbanks after crews had to rescue two teenagers Wednesday who were washed downstream on the raging Lester River. The teens made it to an island where firefighters used ropes and ladders to bring them safely to shore.

The National Weather Service in Duluth is also warning anyone “chasing waterfalls’’ to be mindful of rapid rises in river water levels as ice and debris jams work loose and send bursts of water downstream.

The St. Louis was slowly creeping into the parking lot and up toward the River Inn Bar & Grill in Scanlon Friday afternoon, one of the first areas to see flooding when it occurs in the area.

Several other streams and ditches were overspilling their banks as of Friday, causing read closures in some areas.

Moderate flooding was occurring or expected along the Mississippi River near Aitkin to Camp Ripley and along the Tyler Forks, St. Croix and Chippewa rivers in Wisconsin.

Ice chunks flow over the edge of Middle Falls on Wednesday at Gooseberry Falls State Park northeast of Two Harbors. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Heavy mist from crashing waters creates a vivid rainbow over the Gooseberry River near Middle Falls on Wednesday at Gooseberry Falls State Park northeast of Two Harbors. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A slow shutter speed captures the flow of water over the falls on Wednesday at Gooseberry Falls State Park northeast of Two Harbors. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Large chunks of ice flow over a portion of the Middle Falls on Wednesday at Gooseberry Falls State Park northeast of Two Harbors. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A long exposure gives the water flowing over Middle Falls a velvet-like look on Wednesday at Gooseberry Falls State Park northeast of Two Harbors. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Spring meltwater fills High Falls on Wednesday at Gooseberry Falls State Park northeast of Two Harbors. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Park visitors pause to take photos of the high water flowing over Middle Falls on Wednesday at Gooseberry Falls State Park northeast of Two Harbors. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A Minnesota Power worker walks at the top of the Thomson Dam on the St. Louis River Friday in Carlton. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Park visitors pause on the Swinging Bridge across the St. Louis River to view the high volume of water flowing in the river on Friday at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

High water flows around a rock formation on the St. Louis River on Friday at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

High water fills the St. Louis River on Friday seen from Oldenburg Point at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A park visitor pauses to take photos of the rushing river from the swinging bridge over the St. Louis River on Friday at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A large piece of ice porpoises in a spillway on the St. Louis River on Friday at Thomson Dam in Carlton. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

A large log porpoises in the whitewater on the St. Louis River on Friday at the Thomson Dam in Carlton. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Debris and trees fill an eddy on the St. Louis River Friday at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

High water flows under the Swinging Bridge on the St. Louis River on Friday at Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune