Northland power providers continue battle to restore electrical service

COHASSET — As of late Saturday afternoon, Lake Country Power Cooperative reported more than 3,000 members remain without electricity, even as staff works to reduce that number.

Since Tuesday, Dec. 13, service has been restored for more than 8,600 Lake Country members.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Power also continued to shore up its network, as about 400 of its customers remained without electricity as of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In a news release, Minnesota Power reports most of the remaining affected customers are in the Interstate 35 corridor including Thomson, Blackhoof Township, Cloquet, Moose Lake and area between Nisswa and Park Rapids.

Improvement in weather conditions has allowed crews to inspect lines with a helicopter, though challenging conditions and hard-to-access locations have ensured work will continue into Sunday.

In a news release issued Saturday, Lake Country Power said a crew of more than 80 people continues to work through wet, cold and tiring conditions. The hard-hit cooperative expressed gratitude for the mutual aid it has received from Lake States Construction, BENCO Electric Cooperative, Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, Peoples Cooperative and North Itasca Cooperative.

Lake Country reported that in addition to broken lines, crews are working to replace three broken poles in the Kettle River service area, one pole in the Cohasset area and two poles in the Mountain Iron area. There could be more broken poles the crews may find as work continues. Broken poles take time to replace.

The cooperative provided additional guidance, saying members located in the northern part of Lake Country Power’s service area should see service restored by late Saturday. The plan is to send LCP’s Mountain Iron crews to help work the co-op’s southern service territory Sunday morning — primarily Carlton County and Pine County.

Power crews will continue to work around the clock until service is restored, with a goal of bringing everyone back online before Monday.

This story was updated at 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 17 with information from a Minnesota Power press release. It was originally posted at 5:02 p.m.