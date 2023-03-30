99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Northland families receive Century Farm honor

Awards for farms in St. Louis, Carlton and Pine counties will be distributed at the Minnesota State Fair.

082521.N.DNT.FARM.C04.jpg
Mark Peterson checks a row of buckwheat at Peterson's Berry Farm on Aug. 19, 2021, south of Eveleth. Peterson Farms was awarded the Century Farm designation.
Clint Austin / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 2:53 PM

ST. PAUL — Farms in St. Louis, Carlton and Pine counties have been recognized for continuous family ownership for at least 100 years.

Northland recipients of the 2023 Century Farm designation include:

  • Busch Farm, Hermantown, 1921;
  • Peterson Farms, Eveleth, 1918;
  • Olesiak Farm, Sawyer, 1915;
  • Dahl Farm, Wright, 1916;
  • Johnson Farm, Pine City, 1920; and
  • Downing Farm, Braham, 1923.

The Dahl family was also named Carlton County Farm Family of the Year in 2017.

The Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau recognized 89 farm operations this year. To qualify, farms must be larger than 50 acres and in continuous family ownership for more than a century.

Families will receive a commemorative sign and a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz during the fair, Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.

For more information about Century Farms, visit http://bit.ly/3nAGaA5.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
