Northland families receive Century Farm honor

ST. PAUL — Farms in St. Louis, Carlton and Pine counties have been recognized for continuous family ownership for at least 100 years.

Northland recipients of the 2023 Century Farm designation include:



Busch Farm, Hermantown, 1921;

Peterson Farms, Eveleth, 1918;

Olesiak Farm, Sawyer, 1915;

Dahl Farm, Wright, 1916;

Johnson Farm, Pine City, 1920; and

Downing Farm, Braham, 1923.

The Dahl family was also named Carlton County Farm Family of the Year in 2017.

The Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau recognized 89 farm operations this year. To qualify, farms must be larger than 50 acres and in continuous family ownership for more than a century.

Families will receive a commemorative sign and a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz during the fair, Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.

For more information about Century Farms, visit http://bit.ly/3nAGaA5.