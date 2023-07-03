Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northeastern Minnesota authorities lift burning ban

The public is still advised to exercise great caution.

Campfires are permitted again in Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties, effective immediately.
By Staff reports
Today at 12:51 PM

DULUTH — Just in time for the Fourth of July, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has dropped its restrictions on fires in Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties, effective immediately.

Previous guidance banned campfires, brush burning and fireworks on public or private property throughout the region.

"This lifting of burning restrictions aligns with recent changes made by the U.S. Forest Service for the Superior National Forest, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the National Park Service for Voyageurs National Park and the tribal nations of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa," the DNR said in a press release Monday.

She encourages people to steer clear of dry grass or other flammable materials when igniting fireworks.

"While conditions have improved, we're not fully out of the woods with fire danger this summer," wildfire prevention specialist Karen Harrison said in a statement. "It's still important for people to follow wildfire prevention tips, such as proper campfire safety, using caution with fireworks and checking fire danger before doing any burning."

As for campfires, they should be no more than 3 feet in diameter or height and should only be lit within the confines of an established fire ring. Never leave a fire unattended. Pour water over the coals and stir until they are cool to the touch before you turn your back on them.

Off-road vehicle operators also are advised to make sure they are equipped with spark arrestors. They should also try to park on pavement or gravel to avoid an inadvertent fire hazard.

For more updated information on fire risks and restrictions, visit MNDNR.gov/burnrestrictions .

By Staff reports
