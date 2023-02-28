99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Tribune discontinues 'Dilbert' comic strip

Scott Adams sparked controversy last week when he said people with African-American heritage are a “hate group.”

A man stands between two cartoon character mascots
Scott Adams, the creator of "Dilbert," poses with two "Dilbert" characters at a party January 8, 1999, in Pasadena, Calif.
Fred Prouser / Reuters
By Staff reports
February 27, 2023 06:41 PM

DULUTH — A comic strip that is published daily in a number of Forum Communications Co. newspapers has lost its distributor, creating changes on the News Tribune comics page.

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams sparked controversy last week when he said people with African-American heritage are a “hate group.” He also suggested white Americans “get away” from Black people, according to reports published by the news agency Reuters, which provides national news coverage to the News Tribune.

Andrews McMeel Universal, which syndicates and delivers “Dilbert” to subscribing newspapers, dropped Adams on Sunday evening, according to Reuters. In response, a number of Forum Communications Co. newspapers began filling the space with replacement cartoons.

According to Reuters, Adams could not immediately be reached for comment. But on his YouTube channel, Reuters reported, Adams said "by Monday, I should be mostly canceled. So most of my income will be gone by next week. My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can't come back from this."

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
