New solar company, lower property taxes drive Allete profits

But Minnesota Power is not expected to meet its return on equity authorized by regulators. The company will file for another rate increase in November.

The Minnesota Power / Allete building in downtown Duluth.
Bob King / 2006 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 1:03 PM

DULUTH — Energy company Allete credited a newly acquired renewable energy company as well as increased retail sales and lower property taxes at its utility companies for driving higher second-quarter profits.

Allete, the parent company of Minnesota Power, on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of 90 cents per share on a profit of $51.5 million, compared to 67 cents per share on a profit of $37.6 million in the second quarter of last year.

The company reaffirmed its 2023 earnings guidance of $3.55 to $3.85 per share.

In a call with investors Tuesday morning, company officials said New Energy Equity, an Annapolis, Maryland-based solar development company it purchased last year, had a particularly strong second quarter.

“The New Energy Equity team had another excellent quarter of project closings and they continue to grow their already strong pipeline of future projects, including greenfield development and entering new markets,” Bethany Owen, chair, president and CEO of Allete, said in the call.

Meanwhile, Allete’s regulated businesses — Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power — saw higher retail sales and lower property taxes.

But Allete Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Morris said that was partially offset by refunds resulting from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s February decision to approve a 9.5% rate increase instead of an almost 17.6% rate hike requested by the company. Refunds were given to commercial customers to make up for their temporary 14% rate hike while the PUC considered the final rate.

That will allow the company to generate $58 million, well below the more than $108 million the company sought in its full request.

The PUC authorized Minnesota Power to earn a 9.65% return on equity, which the company expects to miss this year. Minnesota Power expects to request another rate increase Nov. 1.

“While financial results at Minnesota Power are slightly above expectations for the first half of the year, we do not expect to earn our allowed return on equity in 2023 in part due to increased inflationary cost pressures, as well as adding employees needed to implement our clean energy transformation strategy,” Morris said. “It is critical to earn an appropriate return on equity. Accordingly, Minnesota Power remains on track to file a rate case in November this year.”

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune.
