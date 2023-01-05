New Hermantown councilors sworn in; Hauschild resigns to begin Senate term

HERMANTOWN — Two new councilors, Andy Hjelle and Brian LeBlanc, were sworn in to the City Council at the first meeting of the year Tuesday.

The councilors replaced Gloria Nelson, who chose not to seek reelection, and Natalie Peterson, who resigned in late 2022 due to moving out of Hermantown.

“It is always exciting to have new councilors bringing their leadership and new perspectives to the City’s team,” City Administrator John Mulder said in a news release. “We have a great depth and breadth of opportunity in Hermantown right now, so Brian and Andy will be crucial in helping guide our community’s next steps.”

Grant Hauschild

As soon as the two seats were filled, councilor Grant Hauschild issued his official resignation, which was expected as he was sworn in to his first term as a state senator on Tuesday. He served on the council since 2020.

“In a short time, Grant made a big impact as a member of the City Council,” Mulder said. “We have no doubt that will continue to be the case as he represents Hermantown and the surrounding area as a strong and dynamic state senator.”

Hauschild's term runs through the end of 2024, so it will be filled through an appointment by the council following an application process. Those interested in serving need to be at least 21 years old and have resided in Hermantown for at least 30 days prior to their appointment.

Applications can be found at hermantownmn.com/citycouncil and by visiting the Governmental Services Building, 5105 Maple Grove Road. Applications must be returned to the Governmental Services Building by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23.