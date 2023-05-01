99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

New generation, denomination takes over Duluth church

Attendees of Westminster Presbyterian Church were dwindling over the years. They decided to gift their church to a younger crowd of Christians focused on inclusivity.

Westminster Presbyterian Neighborhood new building
Neighborhood Church is set to move into the Westminster Presbyterian Church building on Beaudry Street in Duluth in the next few weeks.
Contributed / Kris Sauter
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 8:22 AM

DULUTH — It's not every day that an offer for a new church building lands in your lap.

But that's exactly what happened to Pastor Kris Sauter of Neighborhood Church in Cloquet. Sauter received a phone call from the Rev. Carolyn Mowchan, part-time pastor for Westminster Presbyterian Church in western Duluth.

"And I don't usually take cold calls," Sauter said. "But I happened to pick up this time and she was like, 'Hi Kris, I'm Carolyn. How would you like a free building?' And I was like ... 'Hi Carolyn, I'm Kris.' And that led to a really beautiful conversation and series of conversations about taking over the building."

Over the past year or so, Sauter and Mowchan have been meeting to discuss and plan the handover of Westminster's building the Neighborhood Church. The process has been, as Sauter describes, "lengthy" as the churches are very different Christian denominations.

"We're a very low church, as in, we're not quite Evangelical, we're more reconstructionist and we're not a mainline church. And they're more of a high church, more mainline," Sauter said. "So I've learned that changes come more slowly, intentionally. My experience is more like, 'Hey, let's do this' and then we just do it. So it's been a learning experience."

Mowchan agreed that the collaboration has been an interesting process.

"This isn't the way the Presbyterian hierarchy, the presbytery, usually works. And it was a new idea for Kris because Evangelicalism and mainline churches don't necessarily trust each other," Mowchan said. "But Kris and I had good chemistry and we talked a lot about theology and I heard him preach and I thought, this could really work."

Neighborhood Church Old Space
A worship service at the former Neighborhood Church space in Cloquet.
Contributed / Bree Thompson

The Neighborhood Church is a fairly new congregation which grew from a Vineyard church plant in Cloquet. Sauter and his wife started the Vineyard plant in 2015 but started down the path of deconstruction around early 2018.

"I got to the point where I just couldn't hold it in anymore. The church I worked for held kind of an exclusionary view when it came to same-sex relationships and trans people. The Vineyard holds a position that basically says if you marry a same-sex couple, then you wouldn't be able to use the trademark of the Vineyard and you'd no longer be in the church," Sauter said. "We've always been very progressive and we decided it was time to leave."

The Neighborhood Church is an "inclusive, Christ-centered church committed to allyship and anti-racism work as our practice of liberation theology," according to the church's website. Most of the congregation skews younger, with several families in the church, which meets in The Hub in a very intimate space.

"We literally rub elbows and have to pass each other face to face," Sauter said.

The scene at Westminster Presbyterian is slightly different. It has moved a few times since its first church was built in 1889. Most recently, the church moved to its home on Beaudry Street in Duluth's Smithville neighborhood after losing its building to the 2012 flood.

2035957+0927.F.DBN_.Westminster-.jpg
These seven stained-glass windows made the trip from the old Westminster church on 45th Avenue West and Grand Avenue in Duluth after being held in storage for three years.
Teri Cadeau / 2017 file / Duluth Budgeteer News

The church building was previously owned by Riverview United Methodist and Haven Evangelical Church before Westminster moved in. They took the original stained-glass windows depicting the seven days of creation from Westminster's previous building. With the move, the church building was also adapted to bring it up to code for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. Most of the congregants have been worshiping together since seventh grade and are now senior citizens.

"They've gone through these things together and they're all such good friends," Mowchan said. "But we've lost half of the people to death or nursing homes since I started here five years ago. And it became clear that we weren't growing and it was time to look for alternatives."

Mowchan heard about the Neighborhood Church from her daughter, Emily. She'd started following the church online and when Mowchan brought up her church's search for a new congregation to take over the building, Emily recommended Neighborhood.

Although Sauter wasn't looking to move at the time, the offer of the building was enough to open up the conversations. What helped convince him was the building's accessibility and space for other programming.

"I thought where we've been meeting was accessible because it had a ramp to get into the building," Sauter said. "But soon after we signed the lease, someone mentioned to me that it's actually not accessible due to the bathroom and a few other obstacles and I thought, if we say we're inclusive, that has to go beyond the LGBTQI community. We need to be accessible to all and Westminster's building is exactly that."

The move will also help the church's finances as the building will be a gift to Neighborhood, so funding that used to go to rent will instead go toward hiring a youth pastor to help with the younger population of attendees.

The Westminster congregation has been invited to stay with the building and worship with the Neighborhood Church. Mowchan is hopeful that they will stay.

"They've worshiped together once so far," Mowchan said. "And my congregation loved seeing all the children and thought they'd love to stay and be sort of grandparents for this group. They're basically just going to trust that this is what God wants them to do — find the people who are growing and invest in them."

The grand opening of the Neighborhood Church at its new Duluth location is set for 10 a.m. May 14.

